Keep to zero-waste goals

IT is unfortunate that due to the movement control order (MCO) where dining at eateries is not permitted and only home deliveries and takeaways are allowed, the proliferation of single-use plastic has spiked significantly.

Most Malaysians (especially housewives) are also fearful of re-using plastic bags from grocery stores as they could be another means to help spread the invisible enemy – the coronavirus.

Under the present circumstances, the widespread use of single-use plastic in significant quantities nationwide seems inevitable – one of the unintended consequences of the MCO.

With the coming of Ramadan month, the situation will only worsen.

Single-use plastics, or disposable plastics, are used only once and then discarded for good; they are not even recycled. Since not all of these single-use-plastics make it to a landfill, they ultimately flow into our oceans further choking marine life.

Be mindful that nearly all plastic is made from fossil fuels; the damaging effect on the environment is well known. With oil prices falling, it is now getting cheaper to produce plastics.

We have worked so hard to be where we are in terms of use of single-use plastic. But as things unfold, we are undoing all the good work we have done, though not intentionally. In short, all our previous hard work will come to nought and slow down our transition to becoming a near zero-waste community.

The way forward:

1. At one of the daily briefings (or at a special address by the prime minister), the government must stress upon the business community especially those in the food sector on the pressing need to minimise the use of single-use plastics to protect the environment as much as possible.

2. Authorities such as Kuala Lumpur City Hall that issue licences to vendors should stress or emphasise on the need to comply with the department’s green practices including minimising as much as possible the use of single-use plastics while encouraging the use of non-plastic materials such as recycled paper. Customers should be incentivised – for instance pay a lower price should they bring their own food containers.

3. As the saying goes “if we are not part of the solution we are part of the problem”, so this is a plea to all Malaysians to play our part by minimising the use of plastics in our everyday life.

Just as plastics are so easy and convenient to use, it is also easy to waste. The current predicament we are in is indeed a wake-up call to reduce our over-dependence on single-use plastics. I’m concerned that even after the MCO, and if there is no government intervention right now, we will carry on with our present practices with dire consequences to the environment and our sustainable development goals.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur