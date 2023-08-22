Moral responsibility to care for elderly parents

SENIOR Citizens Day, observed on Aug 21 every year, serves as a reminder for us to raise awareness about issues affecting the elderly, such as health, mental and emotional abuse.

While the senior citizen years are often referred to as the “golden years”, regrettably, this gold has lost its shine for some senior citizens.

According to a recent media report, around 2,000 senior citizens were abandoned at public and private hospitals from 2018 to 2022. This number does not account for those seniors deserted in parks and other public areas.

Furthermore, countless others are living in isolation, without any contact or communication with their children. They fend for themselves or rely on their spouse.

In their times of need, they can rely only on the kindness of neighbours and good Samaritans for assistance.

Many parents in their 70s, 80s, and 90s live difficult lives.

Most aged people can be grumpy, bossy, unreasonable and fussy. Adjusting to the losses that come with ageing can be daunting and frustrating.

Some of them experience hair loss, tooth loss, diminishing eyesight and hearing impairment. Certain seniors suffer from a range of illnesses, such as hypertension, hypotension, diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease.

In addition to these afflictions, some senior citizens grapple with the loss of decision-making capacity, diminished mobility, financial setbacks and memory lapses.

As their memories fade, the elderly often find solace in the past, reminiscing about days gone by.

Confining them within a room at home or in a care facility can result in emotional and psychological discouragement and frustration.

Experiencing the loss of a spouse during their later years can have profoundly debilitating effects on them.

In the face of these challenges, some elderly endure tormented and demented lives.

When they feel that they are a burden to their loved ones, some even wish their lives would end.

Caring for the elderly can be challenging for their children and caregivers.

Adult children and caregivers must make an effort to understand the mindset and the challenges of the elderly, who may exhibit rudeness, arrogance or off-putting behaviour as they adapt to the physical and emotional changes in their lives.

For adult children who are already grappling with their own family issues, caring for the elderly can be difficult.

We need to look into their welfare and ensure they receive proper care.

If adult children are unable to accommodate their elderly parents in their own homes, they have the option to place them in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

However, children should make an effort to visit their parents regularly, not just on holidays and special occasions.

To encourage children to care for their elderly parents, there should be tax incentives and financial support measures in place.

One of the 10 Commandments in the bible commands us to honour our father and mother. Honouring them means respecting them and not forsaking them.

It is cruel and heartless to abandon aged and sickly parents in hospitals, knowing that they cannot return home on their own.

We should never forget their unwavering love and care during our infancy. Our parents did not abandon us.

Let us not forget that old age is an inevitable phase that all of us may experience in our lifetime.

Think about how we would like to be treated by our children when we reach old age.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban