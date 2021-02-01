More effective measures needed against Covid-19

THE high number of new Covid-19 cases in the last three days of January pushed total cases detected for the month to an astounding 101,947. This figure is higher than all cases recorded up to Dec 24 last year, 11 months after the first case was found in Malaysia.

If the rate of infections for the last three days at 5,584 cases per day were to be repeated in the next two months, new Covid-19 cases for February will be 156,352, and 173,104 for March. If so, the number of new Covid-19 cases for the first three months of this year will be 431,403.

But if the rate were to increase by 20%, which is likely, then the number go up to 517,683. If the 113,010 cases recorded last year were to be added, total Covid-19 cases could reach 630,693 by March 31.

Last Dec 11, the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation had projected that Malaysia will experience a continuous rise in Covid-19 cases until mid-March this year, hitting over 5,000 infections daily from Feb 25.

At that time, it seemed incredulous that the rate of infections could reach such a high level. But sadly, it was breached 32 days earlier on Jan 29.

The movement control order (MCO) and travel restrictions are in place, but we are far from controlling the pandemic.

It is clear that Covid-19 is spread when infected persons are in close proximity with others, such as when sitting closely or standing next to each other, or fingers touching the face or mask after coming into contact with contaminated surfaces.

The compulsory wearing of masks in crowded places had not prevented the spread simply because many masks were not worn properly, as wearers breathe through the gaps around the mask, which can easily be noticed when upper part of the masks barely covers the nose.

And many people like to chat out of habit and spend longer time than necessary talking to another person in a chance meeting or buying something.

The worst were those who talked loudly and burst out with laughter when dining in was allowed.

Obviously, behavioural change is necessary but difficult to accomplish.

Many people are more afraid of getting a summons than being infected by Covid-19.

They can be seen throwing caution to the wind when no enforcement officers are around.

Compoundable summonses have little effect as fines for millions of summonses, notifications of traffic and parking offence remained unpaid for umpteenth years.

But we should not go back to the early days when the MCO was first introduced, with offenders arrested and charged in court.

But then again, people slapped with compoundable summonses may not bother to pay, particularly those no longer staying in the address as stated in the summons, more so when they have little or no money left, even for their daily survival.

Raising the RM1,000 fine will only hurt middle-income earners that still have businesses or jobs, but not the rich.

The poor will just be indifferent, and for those with no job or income, spending time behind bars makes little difference to their already miserable lives.

Perhaps, a more effective way is to round up offenders and bring them to a quarantine centre for swab tests. As results will only be known within 24 to 72 hours, they are to be quarantined until test results showed negative.

Those who have been forcibly tested for Covid-19 and quarantined are likely to change their behaviours and take precautions not to go through another horrendous experience again. But more importantly, such measures will scare everyone to be on their best behaviour.

Otherwise, continuing with more of the existing measures will allow Covid-19 infections to run free and destroy large number of lives and livelihoods unabated.

YS Chan

Kuala Lumpur