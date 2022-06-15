More enforcement needed on our highways

OVER the past few days, the media has been featuring pictures of road crashes.

Pictures of vehicles mangled and twisted out of shape depict the severity of the collisions.

Every household has more than one or two cars as they are still affordable in Malaysia.

With many people now travelling during school holidays and festive seasons, the highways are congested.

And because of this many are impatient and drive fast to make up for lost time.

Most of these crashes occur during the night time while some occur during a downpour when roads are slippery.

Speeding is the single most cause of these crashes, with motorists sitting at the wheel becoming speed demons.

Most of them floor the accelerator and drive at excessive speeds.

I have been on the road and highways and observed most motorists speeding and throwing caution to the wind.

Many are reckless and even at night when vision is greatly reduced, they overtake and drive beyond the speed limit.

There were several moments I was caught unaware when trying to overtake a vehicle on the fast lane and suddenly in the distance a car is fast approaching with blinking lights, travelling at high speed, signaling me to get out of the way.

These cars must be going between 150kph and 180kph on our roads. And our speed limit is 110kph for cars.

Heavy vehicles such as lorries and buses, which are supposed to be driven at 90kph, go beyond their speed limit.

Heavy vehicles intimidate smaller vehicles by tailgating them and flashing lights or honking at them to give them the right of way in the middle lane.

Sometimes the vehicles will overtake on the left or fast lane, approaching your vehicle as they overtake you to vent their anger and frustration for not giving them way.

Motorcyclists, who account for the most number of road crash victims in Malaysia, do not fasten their helmets securely, weave in and out of traffic dangerously, do not follow traffic light signals, overtake dangerously and speed recklessly.

If we want to stop the deaths on our roads, we need to step up our enforcement. Our roads have become killing fields.

Every year more than 6,000 people lose their lives on our roads. Many more sustain serious injuries.

We have the best highways in this part of the world.

We have speed limits but they need to be enforced strictly, especially for heavy vehicles.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban