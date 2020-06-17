More needed to address rise in NCDs

I REFER to the letter entitled “Health system must focus on both Covid-19 and NCDs” published in a news portal on June 3.

The Academy of Medicine of Malaysia has highlighted the alarming trends of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) reported in the National Health and Morbidity Survey in 2019 (NHMS 2019). The academy proposes an urgent need for newer and innovative steps to prevent further escalation of this dilemma.

Although many would laud the implementation of the strategies such as enhanced primary care and national strategic plans for NCDs as a step in the right direction, many clinicians and academics remain sceptical about the long-term effectiveness of these initiatives. The reasons that underscore these reservations include the following (and not limited to):

1) These plans reflect a highly purist approach under the guise of well-thought public health measures;

2) The primacy of conventional or conservative methods (a triad of mass screening, increasing accessibility to health centres, and community empowerment) over more inventive techniques; and

3) The tendency to be sidetracked by taking little notice of plausible events that result in the astronomical numbers related to NCD trends seen in Malaysia.

Thus, where do we go from here? A good starting point would be to address the fundamentals or the big elephant in the room.

How did we get to this point, why do these numbers keep increasing unabatedly?

In insightful articles titled “Nutrition in Malaysia is bad” and “High cost of food may lead to unhealthy kids, warns dietitian”, authors allude to the indifference to the needed reforms associated with the nutritional status of the nation.

They argue the rise in the cost of staple food has led the population to seek cheaper energy-dense carbohydrate alternatives to stave off daily hunger urges.

Despite very glaring evidence, certain quarters have thrown caution to the wind by justifying that these trends are “normal” and have also been observed in other neighbouring countries. Unfortunately, the dismissal of these facts does very little to mask or explain the rising trends in obesity and diabetes we face in Malaysia.

Rapid changes to our prevailing food environment has possibly attributed to the remarkably high number of non-communicable diseases in the nation – almost 63% of our population has at least high blood glucose/high blood pressure/obesity. We also witnessed a gradual deterioration in these trends as documented in the NHMS 2019.

In view of all this evidence, we can no longer abide by outdated ideas and expect different results. We have directly observed the consequence of such an approach based on the findings of nutritional surveys.

After two nationwide nutritional surveys in a span of 10 years, sugar (both refined and undifferentiated) remains the second most consumed food item, only second to rice. Hence, newer strategies need to be explored and implemented with a sense of dire urgency.

Why is it taking so long for these strategies to work (at all)?

Contrary to popular or wide held belief, NCDs (especially diabetes) are highly preventable. And there is also evidence to show that diabetes is reversible when identified and treated early.

Unfortunately, the focus of mainstream approach to NCDs still remains very detached or removed from the idea of using the patient’s own belief system to aid the delivery of care.

At the heart of solving the perpetual struggle between habit and poor self-control is behavioural change.

However, this can be an impossible task if we have a fleeting and superficial understanding of a patient’s personal identity and their living experience with the disease. Furthermore, comprehensive frameworks were also developed to monitor and appraise steps taken to diagnose and prevent diabetes.

Unfortunately, these generic models (without any population based or real world data) have been conceptualised without taking into account crucial psychological aspects, primarily in relation to behavioural change or self-management practices in the population.

How can evidence-based approach help inform us of what to do next?

In the paper titled, “Addiction to sugar and its link to health morbidity: a primer for newer primary care and public health initiatives in Malaysia”, the author highlights the potential flash points and the probable solutions that are central to the problem of an unhealthy food environment.

From a policymaking perspective, there should be an attempt to subsidise healthier foods such as fruits and vegetables. Health interventions should focus on bringing about awareness about the potential health dangers of highly palatable foods like carbohydrate-dense products.

Every family should also be encouraged to have a healthy home food environment. Also, there is need to revive the act of healthy family meals.

From a self-management perspective, several notable scientific work in Malaysia has already been conducted in Malaysia to assist the planning of an evidence-based NCD strategy. These models help explain the psyche of patients from a very naturalistic standpoint and could be used to generate a more person-centric approach to this conundrum.

By incorporating the elements from these studies, a multi-pronged approach can be formulated through targeted screening of vulnerable populations (e.g. food addictive tendencies) and the creation of practical steps towards behavioural change by consolidating self-management practices.

To break this impasse, policymakers and health officials should abstain from repackaging old wine into new bottles.

By adhering to a rehash of outdated policies, we risk being blindsided by rhetoric without achieving any meaningful progress.

Instead, what we need is a more laterally coordinated effort where academics, policymakers and clinicians can reach a mutual (without trepidation or duress) on a well-informed consensus for the betterment of the society.

Dr Yogarabindranath Swarna Nantha is a senior lecturer. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com