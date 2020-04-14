More work goes into online lessons

AS Covid-19 takes hold, our schools, colleges and universities are closing, as part of the worldwide trend; thus forcing instructors to turn to remote teaching. Senior lecturer R. Murali Rajaratenam’s “New approaches to teaching during a pandemic” (April 7) is most timely. From a student’s viewpoint, it is interesting to note that online or the digital classroom and the traditional face to face class share some common features.

They include:

(1) the need to seek constant feedback from students to improve content and delivery. Take time to give more explanation to complex issues to make sure students fully understand the concepts,

(2) pursue students’ engagement and feedback. Make clear the learning outcomes. Good online instructors will try to set up their courses so that students can pursue self-paced enquiry; including giving students links for further reading. Experts say the most common mistake is not listening to students. Students’ suggestions and opinions help to give them ownership of the learning process.

(3) Check-in with students often. Interactive elements such as short quizzes can be good assessment method to see if students are progressing well. Forming small groups to allow students to support each other. It will also teach them the importance of team learning and collaboration.

(4) Identify and support struggling students. Check if students have adequate Wi-Fi and access to devices, and discuss the transition to online learning. Check-in by phone, text or e-mail with students; focussing on those who are struggling.

(5) Don’t convert your entire lecture to video or slides. The teaching sessions must be broken up with some form of group interaction with the teacher. Once privacy security issues are resolved, online conferencing platforms can be useful. But still, don’t use live conferencing for every facet of the course as some students may not have ready access to WiFi.

Like most things that need sound planning and implementation, experts say that to start off a solid online teaching plan may require as much as three times work as a traditional lecture. There is also the need for teachers to learn to be familiar with online teaching technology. Whether online or traditional teaching methods, teaching requires a great deal of patience. The rewards for the teachers include that “in teaching, you will learn”.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang