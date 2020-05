HEALTH director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has performed extremely well in leading his team in combating the outbreak of Covid-19 since the first case was detected on Jan 24.

He has not only successfully flattened the curve but also diligently kept the public informed of the daily happening in a professional manner. Equally important is the impressive recovery rate of 82.1% achieved by his medical team.

We are on the way to win the battle against Covid-19 but, unfortunately, we are facing a looming war against mounting unemployment and a deteriorating economy.

Unless a vaccine can be discovered in the next few months, a protracted economic depression will hit our country and the world. Alternatively we are also expecting an effective medicine can be found to treat Covid-19 patients quickly, thus there will be a great hope that the global economy may return to normalcy soon.

I bumped into a friend recently while waiting for my turn to buy some food at a kopitiam and had a brief conversation with her. She and her other three siblings had lost their jobs for more than two months and they aren’t optimistic about getting employed anytime soon.

As a low-income earner without much savings, she and her siblings are in despair and feel helpless. She also faces a heavy burden of paying her monthly car loan instalments.

The younger generation can easily be tempted to pursue a lifestyle that not many of them can afford to maintain.

Once addicted to this lifestyle, pursuing a frugal lifestyle isn’t important to them. In fact, they are willing to acquire a fancy car which requires them to commit a heavy monthly instalment for an extended duration of nine years. Even without the unexpected Covid-19 outbreak, they shouldn’t assume that they wouldn’t encounter any financial hiccup along the way. It isn’t healthy to live on a tight budget.

As at June 2019, Malaysia’s household debt to the country’s gross domestic product was 82.2%.

It is among the highest in Asia and has exceeded high-income nations such as United States (75%) and Japan (58.2%). I urge those who are living on a tight budget to think twice before making a financial commitment even after the pandemic is over. It has proven to me that leading a prudent and simple life is highly rewarding.

We are still uncertain as to when economic activities can return to normalcy. Perhaps, the government should take this opportunity to reduce the high foreign worker population in our country. It is extremely important that all available job opportunities should be reserved for locals so that they could overcome this difficult time as quickly as possible.

Rising unemployment is a source of many ills. The rate of crime, suicide and divorce will go up with the worsening situation. The government should take a proactive decision to reduce reliance on foreign labour.

Patrick Teh

Ipoh