Move for principals to recruit sixth formers lauded

I WOULD like to thank Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek for the recent decision by the ministry to enable Form Six college principals to offer direct admissions to students for the continuation of their studies.

My son was among those who could not secure a place in Form Six previously despite the best efforts of the principal to help him then.

There are many deserving students who want to further their studies after completing Form Five but face significant barriers. This is because they cannot secure an offer from the ministry and are unable to afford the expensive private education costs.

Fortunately, my son was able to obtain a scholarship from a private college and pursued his A-Levels studies.

Without the scholarship, I doubt my son would have had the opportunity to continue his studies, considering our inability to afford the expenses.

The recent announcement by the minister brings hope for many underprivileged students, who will now have the chance to build a brighter future.

There are many bright students who aspire to continue their studies after Form Five but financial constraints have held them back, forcing them into work instead.

I believe the significant number of SPM candidates who did not sit for the exams last year was primarily due to family commitments and financial constraints.

I hope there will be more forward-thinking decisions, such as this, from the minister to provide greater opportunities for our children to secure a better future.

Alex Chung

Sungai Buloh