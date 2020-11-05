M’sia unprepared for ageing society

THE Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) urges the government to prioritise the needs of the country’s ageing population.

We call upon the government to adopt the Universal Design, a framework for the designing of living and working spaces, and products to benefit the widest possible range of people to use in the widest range of situations without the need for special or separate design.

A simple example of the Universal Design application is the inclusion of ramps in buildings that can be used by most people of all ages, health conditions, and for multiple purposes.

Our call is in line with the prediction that by 2030, Malaysians aged 60 and above is expected to increase to 15% as compared to only 3% aged 65 and above in 1970. With that change, the country has to address the needs of the ageing population.

Homes for the elderly come under three broad categories: those operated under the Social Welfare Department, the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the profit-motivated private providers.

According to Social Welfare Department 2018 Year Book, there were 6,927 senior citizens in registered care centres operated by NGOs and private establishments.

NGOs are providing a range of services to support individuals in their own homes while operating day care centres and residential homes for those who need to be institutionalised.

These care centres or residential homes can only take in a limited number of residents and are expensive to operate. As long as the elderly person is relatively healthy and physically independent, it is advisable for him to remain integrated in the community but the community must have facilities to accommodate his needs, such as building featuring unobstructed passages and gentle ramps.

Malaysia will not be able to address the problems caused by a declining birth rate and an ageing population if it does not start now.

We call upon the government and the private sector to adopt the Universal Design.

Mohideen Abdul Kader

President

Consumers Association of Penang