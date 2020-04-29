Much needs to be done to keep rivers clean

NOTHING catches our eye more than the cleaner and clearer waterways and rivers as reported ever since the imposition of the MCO.

The “new look” of the rivers are a far cry from what it was and this is greeted with unbelieving eyes to say the least.

It reminds us of the unhealthy state of the environment in the past.

Pollution comes from different sources, however, the major culprit is industrial discharge including runoff from sand washing, which was a hot topic some years ago.

Evidently, industrial pollution has the most impact on the degeneration of river water and poisons marine life over the long term.

The regulatory authorities should take a hard look and investigate illegal and backdoor activities on all fronts so that the culprits do no get away.

Looking back at what happened in the past, the initial enforcement was relaxed and thus did not produce the desired results.

It came as no surprise legislation was tightened but it does not go far enough as the penalty imposed is a slap on the wrist.

I do not believe things can change drastically at one go but it looks like there is no better time to deal with the problem as otherwise the same unpleasant situation will recur once the MCO is lifted.

It’s a huge challenge as we are living in a contaminated environment but something needs to be done urgently with more resources pumped in.

There must be a willingness to go the distance to get all parties involved to be part of the solution.

The pressure is on the regulatory authorities and we all look forward to how matters will be improved.

Eddy Ng Soon Hoh

Puchong