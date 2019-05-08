Much remains to be done

NOW that the Pakatan Harapan government has been in power for one year, let’s pause and ponder whether the nation is better off than if the Barisan Nasional had won and would have continued its 60-year reign of the country.

One thing is for sure. If BN had won, the rampant wrongdoings by politicians and civil servants especially on 1MDB-related matters would have continued unabated. Fortunately prompt action has been taken to stop the bleeding and siphoning of billions of ringgit from 1MDB.

One year ago, the entire government machinery was rotten to the core. Instead of the various institutions (such as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Tabung Haji, Federal Land Development Authority, Election Commission, just to name a few), continuing to function in a “business as usual” mode, strong reforms have been initiated and implemented to ensure that wayward ways of doing things are a thing of the past and that accountability, integrity, good governance and the rule of law are given top-most priority.

The strong message that corruption cannot and will not be tolerated has been sent. In this respect, the graft charges brought against the former prime minister and other politicians including corporate figures speak volumes of the seriousness of the government in walking its talk.

I take my hat off to the prime minister for giving only a five out of 10 in his evaluation of the government. He recognises and acknowledges the many shortcomings of his new and inexperienced Cabinet ministers. This is indeed a frank and honest revelation of the first-year performance of a newly-formed coalition party taking over the reign.

Due to better governance and emphasis on a clean government, our international ratings have improved. We have learned the hard way that one man should not have overwhelming power that can be easily abused.

The irksome acts of superficiality (such as 1Malaysia) have been done away with; so too with institutionalising the racial divide such as the compulsory attendance of Biro Tata Negara courses by one race.

Yes, the government still has a lot more to do in terms of taking care of the wellbeing of the rakyat and addressing the rising cost of living.

The PH government has to work hard to earn the trust of all Malaysians. The job has to be done and done right. We the rakyat will judge the PH government by what they do.

My country may not be perfect (which country is?). For better or worse, Malaysia is the only country I know and love. I’m eternally grateful to be born a Malaysian. I’m so glad I voted for change.

My deepest wish is that our politicians and leaders will not divide us by religious, political and racial bigotry. The government should never allow vested interests to exploit our differences while at the same time strongly endeavour to drown out the negativity of race relations.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur