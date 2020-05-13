Muddled thinking and education

EDUCATION Minister Senator Mohd Radzi Jidin has come out with some suggestions as to how schools will operate when the movement control order is lifted.

His intention to break up classrooms to smaller units to maintain social distancing is commendable. But is it workable?

Let’s take a medium-sized school. There may be 20 classrooms. The proposal to split the class into half would land us with an additional 20 classes. Do we have enough classrooms? That is problem No. 1.

Problem No. 2: We would need another 20 teachers for this arrangement to work. How are we going to create this number of teachers? Here we are talking about one school. How many schools are there in each state and what is the total for the country? Multiply that with the additional number of classes and teachers what is the total number of classes and teachers needed?

There is no magic wand to create the extra classes and additional teachers. How do we manage this? When a class is split, we need two teachers with the same qualification to teach the subject. How do we manage science classes when laboratories are limited?

The minister says that the ministry has conducted a field trial to determine the reasonable number of students within each class based on classrooms’ dimension and social distancing measures.

What kind of a field trial was conducted when there was an MCO? Who assisted the minister to carry out this trial? Where was this conducted? How many schools were involved?

The minister said that they have come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that there would be no congestion during normal recess. Even with staggered recess it is not unusual to have a few hundred students at a time. Will there be enough space to implement social distancing?

I understand that recess is usually twice daily and under exceptional circumstances it can also be three times. Under the proposed social distancing, how many recesses are required and the number of teachers deployed will leave them with hardly any time for meaningful teaching.

What about certain schools where primary and secondary schools share the same premises and canteen? Can you imagine the number of students coming out for recess? It will be a nightmare to control and ensure social distancing when hungry students are out for their meals.

The minister states “that food will be packaged and we have guidelines for eating in the canteen which will involve where and when students will have their meals.” There are schools with a small canteen space. How will this be managed? Will the packaged food be supplied free?

What about the transport? Children cannot be jam-packed for maximum income as is done by school buses. With social distancing are the buses also expected to observe this? If so, they will have to make extra trips with the reduced number of students per trip. The children will have to be picked up perhaps at 5am for the first trip or earlier and they will return home much later. Have these problems been taken into account?

The practical problems are many and daunting.

We need more information to feel confident that the minister has solved the problem.

P. Ramakrishnan

Former President of Aliran