Muhyiddin should quash rumours concerning Umno leaders escaping corruption trials

MEDIA speculation that Umno men now on trial on charges of corruption and other offences will be let off the hook should be quashed immediately by the new prime minister or some other high state official.

A firm repudiation of such malicious talk will demonstrate Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s commitment to the Rule of Law. The law should be allowed to take its course. It is the courts that will establish whether a person is guilty or not. And the courts should have the full and unfettered freedom to make such decisions without any interference from any quarter.

Honest, sincere respect for the Rule of Law especially from the elites is the cornerstone of the principle of the separation of powers on which democracy rests. Indeed, without strict observance of the Rule of Law there can be no functioning democracy. It is this supreme law that distinguishes a civilised society.

While there is a certain degree of respect for the Rule of Law in our society, it is undeniable that there have been occasions when our elites have deviated from this rule. This was true of the Barisan Nasional government during its long tenure as it was true of the Pakatan Harapan during its short stint in power. In both cases, the failure to adhere to the Rule of Law had undermined the government’s credibility.

Muhyiddin who had served in both administrations should make a special effort to enhance the Rule of Law in our society by exposing and acting against those who violate the Rule of Law especially those who abuse their power and are corrupt.

He should harness the resources of both the public and private sectors to increase awareness of the crucial importance of the Rule of Law in society.

Isn’t it significant that the Rule of Law is a separate principle – the fourth principle – in our national philosophy, the Rukun Negara, when we already have a Democratic Way of Life as one of our five Aspirations?