Mutual respect is foundation of harmony

PRIME Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s assurance that the nation’s Chinese or Indian minority communities, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, will not be marginalised by the government was reflected in his speech “Developing ‘Malaysia Madani’” featured in theSun on Jan 20.

Madani involves six core values: Sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.

It is reasonable to say that respect is the precursor to trust and compassion. Hence, the government must ensure minority communities are not marginalised, especially in a country that is multiracial and multireligious.

Mutual respect helps “build bridges” and create a more harmonious future for all Malaysians. Treating everyone with the same respect means treating them equally – economically and socially – including providing equitable access to employment, education and housing.

Our Constitution highlights the importance of citizens practising tolerance, which provides the foundation for harmony and unity.

Our different backgrounds, ethnicity and experiences are a huge asset in our pluralistic society, which can only bear fruit if we live in peace and work together.

In a democracy, mutual respect helps reduce any friction that comes from differing political and religious views or racial background.

Practising mutual respect also means leaders must promptly call out any extremities or hate speech. Strongly worded legislation is necessary.

Practising mutual respect will help keep us united and enhance our economic and social progress. It will also help us manage the many challenges successfully.

History teaches us that peace and harmony are based upon developing the qualities of respect, which enhances tolerance. We should take note of the Dalai Lama’s wise mantra that “mutual respect is the foundation of genuine harmony”.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang