Nation comes first

Marina Mahathir, the prime minister’s daughter, has called for less politicking in her new year wishes. She is but one of many to do so as it is clear that is what is threatening to tear the nation asunder.

And of course, it is a call that has been made for decades with not much effect. It is time to reflect on why we as a nation are busy politicking and wrecking ourselves.

Common sense will tell you that it is the tone at the top that will set the agenda.

While many a grassroot revolt changed the top, whether the revolt ideals were sustained still depended on the subsequent tone at the top.

Examples would be the contrasts seen in the aftermath of the Arab Spring in countries like Tunisia, where change happened, and Egypt, where things got more despotic.

In Malaysia, the discordant tone has been coming for decades from the government.

Every component party annual enclave talks about communal, not national, rights. At the Bersatu convention, Umno members admitted to Bersatu stated they can serve Malay constituents better by jumping ship.

And the rest of that influential convention showed no national flavour either.

We must demand of the leadership of the day to focus on national issues and let pressure groups demand for their issues and negotiate for it with a “nation first” government.

Any government constituted by parties with sectional interests will see the parties cunningly assert their self-interest.

Until that is realised by the top government political echelons, we will keep falling into the abyss of race and religion at the expense of the nation. No amount of wishes will change that nor deliver a happier New Year.

Maniam Sankar

Kuala Lumpur