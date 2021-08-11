Nature-inspired leadership skills

UNPRECEDENTED times due to the pandemic requires skills of higher order. The challenges that face the educational sector are multifaceted and it is necessary to have able leadership and team skills to tide over these uncertain times.

Furthermore, the Malaysian Qualification Framework emphasises the need for leadership and team skills in students. Usually, leadership skills are best learnt from peers and teachers in a learning setting. Most of the time, students look up to teachers who serve as role models and help in mentoring them in their career skills.

Man is an intrinsic part of nature and at times we fail to realise that there is more to learn from nature. There are amazing leadership traits that are exhibited by certain animals, which can serve as models for us to emulate. The leadership skills incorporated in our curriculum helps students’ in their growth and success.

Lion, the boss

The lion is usually regarded as the king of the forest, but in an educational organisation, is a lion a preferred leader? An alpha lion believes in commanding the group by aggression. He dominates by keeping his subordinates submissive with a roar. He executes his supremacy and expects subordinates to follow his orders. But the lion also defends his team with his life and protects them against all odds. The “lion boss” is good in getting work done on time, but is not emotionally involved with the team.

A strict disciplinarian and dominating teacher who believes in getting the work done by the student with command is a “lion boss”. He also goes out of his way to fight for his mentees.

Elephant, the servant leader

The leader of an elephant group is a matriarch – an elderly female in the group. Leadership is by guidance and wisdom gained over experience. Experience is a key aspect of leadership in elephants and not dominance. The elephant leader believes in the motto – to empower, to change and to live in harmony. Elephant leaders have career planning and do the necessary job training to equip the team with necessary skills.

When it is time to choose the next leader, the matriarch paves the way for its successor and facilitates another experienced member of the team to take over. A matriarch is more a servant leader.

A mentoring teacher who is a source of wisdom and inspiration is an example of a servant leader.

Queen bee, the influencer

The key to bees’ success and many other insect families is team work. The motto is ALL for ONE, ONE for ALL. The queen bee believes in delegation of labour amongst its team. There is no job in the team which is menial or inferior. Each of the teams are independent in operation, and they have autonomy in their respective jobs, be it housekeeping, foraging, protecting the hive (soldiers), parental care, honey making, etc.

The queen has a phenomenal influence on the hive, and it keeps the whole dwelling in harmony and peace. A queen bee is a leader of self-discipline, dignity and decorum. She is powerful, yet she punishes no one in the hive; when needed the queen stings only another queen.

An empathetic teacher who provides emotional support and counselling, whom a student prefers to confide is an example of an influencer. This teacher can crack even the hardest shell (student) and treats all of members of her class equally.

Wolf leader, the path finder

The wolf is best known for its team work, loyalty to its pack and excellent vision, and has a fine smell of finding and tracking. The wolf is a highly social animal. They travel together, eat together, hunt together and play together.

A wolf leader believes in the slogan “Never, ever give up” and has an unquenchable thirst for curiosity. The wolf leader makes its own path and prefers to be an early bird during hunts.

A strict but adventurous teacher who can help a student to discover his own self and show them a unique path to success, and most of the times it’s a path that has not been previously ventured.

Eagle, the trend-setter

The eagle leader has a broad vision and a long distance focus, with precision and clarity. In life, it is most important to be “the first” to spot any opportunity and move swiftly to make the best of it. Visionary leaders guide teams not to miss any market opportunity and to ensure the iron is struck when it is hot.

A visionary teacher foresees the academic and futuristic progress of a student, and provides career guidance. The visionary teacher identifies the learning difficulties in the student who requires additional support and gives timely solutions. At the same time, he also recognises the high achievers and helps them to excel.

Migratory birds, transformational leader

The migratory birds travel thousands of kilometres every year. The birds usually make a “V” formation to overcome their arduous journey by taking turns to lead. It is a sort of transformational leadership, which is also seen in penguins where different team members take lead to march, and so all members have the advantage of getting insulated and staying warm by sticking together. Such leaders encourage and bring about change by tapping the inner potential of team members.

A transformational teacher is more a facilitator in teaching sessions, allowing students to take turns to demonstrate their capabilities in terms of practical skills. This teacher ensures that each pupil gets equal opportunity to present his view point or showcase his talent.

There are varying traits that are unique and special to each of these animal leaders. It is in our wisdom to mix and match the traits suitable to the situation to practise “situational leadership”. Educators can incorporate the jungle wisdom in their teaching skills and be an inspiration for learning essential leadership skills during the university training.

Dr Gokul Shankar Sabesan is Senior Asso Prof and Deputy Dean of Student Affairs in Faculty of Medicine, AIMST University.

