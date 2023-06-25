Need for sustainable manufacturing in M’sia

WITH deforestation and biodiversity loss reaching worrisome levels, Malaysia is dealing with more significant sustainability concerns that pose a major threat to the balance of Malaysia’s delicate ecosystems.

Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad cited the current example of Malaysia’s recent heatwave, which has prompted questions about the sufficiency of the country’s water and electrical supplies.

Alongside the sustainability concerns, analysts downgraded the industry’s growth projection and expressed caution about Malaysia’s manufacturing.

Given the much lower-than-expected reading in April and the muted year-to-date performance, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd has lowered Malaysia’s 2023 manufacturing index growth prediction from 5% to 2.4%.

The manufacturing sector substantially influences the environmental, economic, and social aspects of sustainability (the triple bottom line) due to the considerable demands it places on energy, water, materials and other resources. Hence, it is crucial to address and prioritise this issue.

This can be achieved through sustainable manufacturing practices that minimise negative environmental effects, preserve energy and natural resources, are secure for workers, communities and customers, and are fiscally responsible.

It is necessary to define and practice several practical elements at the product, process and system levels to create a sustainable manufacturing system.

These include applying notions of using non-hazardous, recyclable materials and inputs, creating and organising manufacturing methods to use less water, energy and resources, using environmentally friendly renewable energy, designing products to be recyclable, reusable or re-manufacturable, expanding the use of less material and employing procedures that are simple to fix, and utilising effective logistics and transport methods.

An example is Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, one of the world’s biggest producers of environmentally friendly palm oil.

They have incorporated sustainable practices into their business operations, such as lowering greenhouse gas emissions and preserving water supplies.

In fact, Malaysian industries are being urged to adopt sustainable manufacturing techniques faster using collaborative robots that reduce product faults and waste by operating more effectively and precisely.

This important action may contribute to Malaysia’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which call for reducing waste production and improving resource efficiency by 2030.

This is critical because less than 20% of Malaysia’s business sector has committed to sustainability activities, according to the 2022 Malaysia Business Sustainability Pulse Report.

Nearly half (46%) of Malaysian businesses do not have a budget for sustainability initiatives.

According to Malaysia Investment Development Authority CEO Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, it is crucial to have a coordinated effort from all significant players throughout the value chain, including manufacturers, legislators, real estate developers, infrastructure providers and end users to accelerate the development of electric vehicles (EV) in Malaysia and drive for sustainable manufacturing as well as a green economy.

The adoption of sustainable development is underway across the manufacturing industries and Malaysia wants to fulfil its goals of having 10,000 EV chargers operational by 2025 and 15% of cars being electric by 2030.

The government has been promoting sustainable manufacturing practices through various initiatives, such as the National Sustainable Development Strategy and the National Policy on the Environment.

Society can play a role in promoting sustainable manufacturing practices by supporting companies that adopt such practices.

By implementing sustainable manufacturing, sustainable production and consumption patterns may be improved, and SDG 12 can be achieved.

It is hoped that effective use of natural resources, waste reduction and the promotion of green jobs may all be accomplished.

Dr Suhaiza Hanim Mohamad Zailani is the director of the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies at Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com