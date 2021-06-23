Never-ending dilemma of ignored refugees

EVERY human being has a special attachment to his motherland. He wants to live and grow old among his family and friends and in the place where he was born.

Though migration has its own benefits, however, it is painful for a person to leave his home whether under duress, coercion, economic compulsion or political reasons.

To become a refugee means to lose your identity as a citizen and turning into a rolling stone with no destination to reach. The lives of refugees in the current world of economic constraints and social distress are unbearable and dejecting. The pain of separation from families and friends is unspeakable. The voices for the rights of refugees are getting slower and dim.

The world conscience has to rise up to the agonies of millions of refugees across the world. There was a time when majority of states who were signatories to the 1951 Refugee Convention took great steps to ensure the refugees their due rights and status, but nowadays almost all are restricted to only Twitter, Facebook and video conferences to chant slogans for the rights of migrants.

No practical work is done to solve their problems. Many countries, including the United States, sympathise with refugees but their policies discourage permanent resettlement. This indifference has added to the problems of refugees.

Thousands around the world die after being granted refugee status by the The United Nations High Commissioner in the hope of resettlement in a country where their lives would be safe and would not be persecuted on religious, ethnic and linguistic grounds.

Historically, the US was the biggest supporter of resettlement of refugees, however, it has failed to resettle even a single refugee after the Trump regime took over.

The so-called international community and advocates of human rights including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and many European countries with few exceptions also followed US footsteps and have adopted policies that have practically made it impossible for refugees to look for peaceful lives in their countries.

The irony for refugees fleeing from war torn areas in Muslim countries is that they would not be recognised as refugees with equal human rights. Some Muslim countries even impose stricter legislations for those trying to get across the borders to brotherly Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Muscat, Turkey and Morocco.

Every year on June 20, International Refugee Day is celebrated with tall claims and commitment to the refugee’s convention but few have witnessed words being turned into reality.

Countries that signed the 1951 convention avoid reporting their progress each year on the number of refugees resettled. It is like time has just stopped and they are caught in a vicious time cycle.

Countries should play their role in the welfare of refugees, securing their future and enabling an environment feasible for adjustment and resettlement. There are hundreds of thousands who are still stranded on hostile borders and many more are witnessing this international refugee day in jails for crime they have never committed.

Right groups, watch dogs and international community must raise an effective voice. The convention protects people fleeing persecution and trauma.

Thousands have lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea and the real figure is likely to be far higher. Let us give hope to those who have crossed the Mediterranean Sea or international borders. Their hope elides in our voices. Let us raise our voices for the voiceless.

The world must realise that refugees are human beings caught in sufferings not by their own choice but by different compulsions and they need attention and care.

I myself have been a refugee journalist for 10 years. I think God made me a refugee so I can inform the world about the plight of refugees through pen – that they open their eyes and learn about the plight of refugees.

Any citizen of any country like me can become a refugee at any time. But in this society, animals are more respected than refugees. Humanity is gone.

Syed Fawad Ali Shah. The writer is a senior journalist.