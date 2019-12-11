Never let our guard down

THE dust appears to be settling after the contentious period since Chin Peng’s (CP) ashes were brought back to his home town, Sitiawan, and dispersed. The public statement by the organisers soon after the dispersal of CP’s ashes raised the ire of many security forces veterans, in particular, and even some serving armed forces and police personnel.

Having served during the first and second emergencies, I feel I must say my piece on the subject. First and foremost, one must understand and appreciate the veterans’ annoyance and anger because Chin Peng was the leader of the Communist Party of Malaya/Malaysia (CPM) who refused to lay down their arms after our independence. He and his CPM decided to fight us, just like they did the British and the Japanese. Our security forces and civilians suffered over four decades engaging the communist terrorists (CTs). Many security forces personnel lost their lives, limbs, sight, etc due to either fighting the CTs or being maimed by booby traps. Our injured became handicapped and suffered miserably, unable to live a normal life. Their families suffered along with them in looking after these unfortunate veterans.

I knew of one police officer who carried a grenade shrapnel lodged in his body that the doctors felt was too risky to remove. He suffered pain from time to time until his demise last year in his late eighties, having lived with it for well over 40 years. Everyone should understand why these veterans and their families find it hard to forgive and forget. Unless one has empathy and sensitivity, one cannot imagine the disconsolate life the disabled veterans and their families lead. I sympathise with these injured veterans and their families. Having stated this, let me say that the return of Chin Peng’s ashes is not my main issue. The ashes have been dispersed and cannot be reversed and I am prepared to move on.

The core of my concern is if there is a devious attempt to revive the communist ideology. What took place in Sitiawan may simply have been some funeral rites. But the gathering in Kajang recently and the speeches by some individuals, made me very uncomfortable and concerned. Apparently it was to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Hat Yai Peace Accord between the Government of Malaysia and the CPM. I do not know what exactly transpired in Kajang but the timely investigations initiated by the police was the right thing to do. Let us wait patiently for the outcome of the investigations.

Our security forces and the public fought the communist ideology and armed insurgency for over four decades and we must not allow it to creep back in, through the back door. The communist ideology is incompatible with our democratic principles and our Federal Constitution. The revival or propagation of the communist ideology must never be allowed, if we wish to remain a peaceful nation. There should be no compromise whatsoever on this. We must never let our guard down.

Rear Admiral Tan Sri K. Thanabalasingam, Rtd

First Malaysian Chief of Navy (1967-1976)