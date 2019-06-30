New governing elite should not compromise itself

WITH 14 months of experience the Pakatan Harapan government has achieved impressive progress in bringing about a great deal of openness into the important question of governance in Malaysia.

The country enjoys a relatively free press and media and social media has assumed a singular significance of its own.

More and more people are writing and commenting about various issues.

Grievances about goods and services provided by both public and private sectors are getting the airing that they deserve.

Issues concerning race, religion and regionalism are also being raised in a rational and reasoned manner largely.

While the government’s legislative agenda has suffered some setbacks in Parliament the other two branches, the Executive and Judiciary are functioning well, notwithstanding the changes that have taken place at the apex of these institutions, including the civil service.

The changes at the top civil service level are especially noteworthy with a new no-nonsense Inspector General of Police.

The Royal Malaysian Police Force is pivotal to the law and order situation in the country and it is the first line of contact when there is any suspected infringement of the law, disruption of peace, order or the occurrence of any act of injustice.

The new IGP has alerted us to the need to address cost-of-living issues for low-ranking police personnel so that they can function fairly, fully and efficiently. This is a matter that the authorities must address expeditiously to safeguard the integrity of the police force.

The Pakatan Harapan government’s efforts at reducing the cost of living, a key commitment made as a election pledge is proving to be an uphill task.

Some factors in cost computation are beyond the country’s control.

One must concede however that the petrol prices have been held at a fixed rate for most consumers and tolls have been reduced in most instances.

The current exercise to acquire some toll operations will assist in reducing and stabilising toll rates which should help affected highway users. Broadband rates have to be brought down further.

The government’s efforts at renegotiating the terms and allocations for huge infrastructure projects has to be appreciated.

Although unseen it would appear that the nexus between the corporate world and the Cabinet led by the former prime minister is being dismantled.

But new and valid concerns are being voiced in certain quarters.

In aborting or cancelling sweetheart contracts with the private sector the issue of compensation has to be looked at very carefully.

These contracts were drawn up on directives from tainted political leaders. The aggrieved project awardee will now go to court for redress and compensation.

There have been instances in the past where the compensation awarded on the basis of projected natural earnings being lost are mind boggling.

In one instance when the government decided not to proceed with a contract a court awarded compensation of approximately 16 times the amount already incurred by the project owner.

The judgment may have been made in good faith on the basis of impeccable authority but it failed to take cognisance of the kleptocratic environment in which such projects were awarded.

Given our awareness of the deterioration of integrity and ethical values in the past decade the quantum of compensation must be reviewed and re-evaluated.

When huge compensation is awarded there will arise suspicion that there has been collusion.

Another factor is that under the previous administration there were well known cases of state capture by private individuals who should have had no role whatsoever in handling government funds.

The most egregious example was the power delegated unofficially but effectively to Low Taek Jho.

It is important the new government and especially Parliament is sensitive to protecting public interest.

There should not arise any misgiving that the bureaucracy, the Bench and business are in any way colluding to burnish the profits of the private sector and private individuals.

In this new climate also retired members of the Bench and bureaucracy should not accept briefs and directorships in companies over which they had had regulatory, judicial or administrative oversight during their public service tenure.

Datuk M Santhananaban

Kajang