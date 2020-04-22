New norm for shoppers and supermarkets

IT is increasingly recognised that the Covid-19 pandemic may last one to two years. It is expected that cases will recur episodically and we will have to control each wave until it gradually fades.

Hence retail outlets, especially supermarkets, will have to adjust to this situation and continue to maintain a safe environment.

Supermarkets play an important role in Covid-19 prevention. Many have put in place measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. However, as the movement control order is relaxed, and client numbers increase, supermarkets will have to be even more vigilant.

We offer a guide to help standardise measures, as well as ideas and initiatives that could be taken.

The complete supermarket guide is available for download and use at https://bit.ly/2VpxdJg

For staff, the guide covers training and retraining, need for personal protective equipment, cleaning routines, contactless payment, staff meal times and risk of socialising, regular staff monitoring and health checks, family safety and appendices for useful information.

The guide offers ideas on how to determine the maximum number of shoppers to be allowed in and how to speed up shopping.

For shoppers the guide covers safe physical distancing, hand-washing and disinfection, use of masks, temperature screening and priority shopping time slots.

The guide also provides advice on minimising risk behaviour. For example, shoppers wearing gloves may pose a risk to others.

Changes or alternatives to established shopping methods are suggested.

These include expanding online shopping with delivery services, establishing a comprehensive “drive-by-pick-up-shopping” service, prepack commonly-purchased items for quick pick up and free parking to minimise button and card contact.

It is important that supermarkets all over the country standardise their practices.

Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS

Yuenwah San

Datin Dr Swee-Im Lim

Ernest Balasingam