No help at MySejahtera helpdesk

I WOULD like to highlight an issue that has been plaguing the MySejahtera application, that nobody has seemed to raise: There is no way to get any help if there is an issue with the application and/or user ID being deemed invalid.

I attempted to register my

74-year-old father’s mobile number and identification card (IC) in the application late last month, to be in line for vaccination by the government.

Despite following the same procedures as required, getting the OTPs (One Time Passwords) through his mobile number several times and appearing to have completed the registration process, the MySejahtera application deemed his mobile number as an “Invalid ID” the moment it attempted to sign in to complete the vaccination registration.

I also could not use any other mobile number to re-register my father’s IC as it stated that his IC already exists in the MySejahtera’s database.

I attempted to reach out to the MySejahtera application’s helpdesk, which only generated a robotic response to check if the ID/password and data that was keyed in was correct, which was pointless as I had already completed the registration, and moments later was barred from signing in to my father’s account.

The so-called option to write in via email also was met with the same scripted response that does not have any human beings reading the actual problem: That the MySejahtera application’s database has somehow deemed my father’s mobile number as being an “Invalid ID”, moments after it was successfully registered.

There is no other option to lodge a complaint or reach a person capable of understanding the predicament faced by my father, and also by many other users who are locked out of their MySejahtera application after recent updates (as can be seen in the recent application reviews via Google Play).

I believe this will eventually lead to many people being fined up to the maximum RM10,000 as stated by the government, purely because there is no one in charge of fixing complaints over the MySejahtera application.

I hope there is someone in the government reading this who can actually do something so that countless people, especially non-technologically savvy elderly, do not get victimised by the exorbitant fines due to the incompetence of the MySejahtera application’s team.

Arthur Kong