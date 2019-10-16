No rule of law and fair trial if Sosma stays

WE, the undersigned civil society groups are gravely concerned with the continued use of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) in spite of Pakatan Harapan’s election manifesto to abolish the draconian provisions of this law.

Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad stated in July 2018 that Sosma would be abolished.

The detention of at least 12 individuals with alleged link to the defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) is not only a betrayal of these promises but stands as yet another failure by the administration in upholding fundamental principles of the rule of law and the right to fair trial.

Police have revealed that they had conducted an investigation into the alleged support for LTTE before detaining the 12 individuals. If so why was Sosma even invoked to address the possible threat to the safety and security of Malaysia.

The Criminal Procedure Code provides adequate powers and leeway for the police to discharge its function as necessary. Section 105 grants police powers to arrest to prevent seizable offence and powers to remand a person up to a maximum of 14 days.

If adequate investigation has been conducted and police possess preliminary evidence as to the alleged crime committed by the 12 individuals, why are they not detained for further investigation under the Criminal Procedure Code and why is there a need for further extended remand under Sosma when they ought to be produced and charged as soon as possible?

The suggestion that detention under Sosma would provide the police with a more detailed statement as opposed to calling these individuals for a statement under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code is absurd.

If these individuals are providing their full cooperation, there should be no difference as to when and where they provide their statement to the police. The only difference of having them under Sosma detention is that they would be vulnerable to physical and mental abuse.

The police have so far only revealed that they allegedly found flag, posters and pictures of LTTE leaders and that financial transaction supporting the cause of LTTE was detected.

To this date, there is no known report as to what specific offences that these 12 individuals were allegedly detained for.

As Sosma is merely a procedural law that is used in conjunction with penal code offences or other offences listed within Sosma’s schedule, the police must reveal publicly the alleged offences these individuals are under investigation for.

We would like to reiterate to the police and the administration that the right to a fair trial is fundamental to the criminal justice system of any country. Without the guarantee that any person facing a criminal allegation against them would be provided a fair chance to defend themselves would only tarnish the integrity of our criminal justice system and erode public confidence in it.

There is no place for Sosma in Malaysia if we aspire for greater democracy and development in the country and the retention of Sosma will only erode any confidence Malaysians have in the sincerity of Pakatan Harapan in institutional reform. To this end, we, the undersigned civil society groups call for these 12 individuals to be released and for further investigation to be conducted in line with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code and be charged in an open court.

Agora Society

Association of Women Lawyers

Bersih 2.0

Beyond Borders Malaysia

Center to Combat Corruption & Cronyism

Centre for Independent Journalism

G25

Jaringan Kampung Orang Asli Semenanjung Malaysia

Justice for Sisters

Kryss Network

Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall Women Section

Malaysians Against Death Penalty and Torture

North South Initiative

Our Journey

Parti Sosialis Malaysia

Pergerakan Tenaga Akademik Malaysia

Persatuan Kesedaran Komuniti Selangor

Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor

Pusat KOMAS

Saya Anak Bangsa Malaysia

Society for the Promotion of Human Rights

Suara Rakyat Malaysia

Tenaganita

Teoh Beng Hock Trust for Democracy

Women Aid Organisation

Writer Alliance for Media Independence