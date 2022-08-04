No turning back from anti-smoking Bill

“NOTHING so needs reforming as other people’s habits. Fanatics will never learn that, though it be written in letters of gold across the sky. It is the prohibition that makes anything precious.” – Mark Twain

The journey to a smoke-free nation vis-a-vis policy changes and legislation began when the hornets’ nest was stirred, with the proposed Tobacco Products and Smoking Control Bill 2022.

Though the Bill was not voted on during this session in Parliament, it was a battle won for the Health Ministry, which spearheaded a strategic, persuasive and committed national anti-smoking campaign over the last few weeks. Reverting to the status quo now will be unacceptable after this.

The campaign gathered momentum as media, health experts, civic societies and Malaysians were exposed to the shocking data on smoke-related deaths, child vapers and the health damage resulting from smoking.

The recognition that smoking is a serious problem, with a long-lasting impact, has been mooted. This brings us a huge step closer to the Generational End Game of smoking.

However, the Bill has now been referred to a Parliamentary Special Select Committee for a month for further scrutiny. A 13-member committee of parliamentarians has been set up to look into the enforcement clauses and proposed penalties under the Bill.

It is not easy to wean a society from the addiction of smoking.

Last week, a draft legislation was made available to both members of Parliament and the public, and they recommended a few amendments to the provisions in the Bill.

Any country that imposes a smoking restriction is bound to see the table unfairly tilted on the basis of “political correctness” and not wanting to infringe on individual rights.

Agreed, enforcement should be based on an educational approach and not on a witch-hunt for smokers. Strategies for practical and humane enforcement need to be put in place.

Undoubtedly, this is not about the Health Ministry alone. Enforcement is a collaborative effort that will include the Education and Environment Ministries, schools, parents and the rakyat at large.

Other critics claim that smoking bans are an infringement of personal freedom. The adage “first they come for your cigarettes, then they will go for alcohol until we lose all liberties” is out of context and misrepresented here.

If one is unable to take responsibility for his or her own health and does not become an economic burden with a preventable disease, the value of “his or her own right” will indeed become questionable.

The exposure of this Bill also directed flashlights at tobacco manufacturers and their indifference to the harms of tobacco use.

The tobacco industry has malignantly grown for years, without accepting responsibility for the related health diseases. Big tobacco has also corrupted science by sponsoring a “decoy” or “distraction research”.

For decades, Malaysia’s advertisements on smoking were the highest in the world. The advertisements overtly indoctrinated smoking into our society. Addicts have died after living in delusion that “some cigarettes are safer than others”.

Cigarette manufacturing not only consumes our limited resources, which involves growing, curing, rolling, flavouring, packaging, transporting, advertising and legal defence, but also causes harm from massive pesticide use and deforestation.

Another objection commonly raised to any call for a ban is that this would encourage smuggling or even illegal trade. Isn’t smuggling already rampant in the cigarette world?

We live in a world where a billion lives are likely to be lost as a result of smoking or vaping. Partial bans around the world are steadily increasing. Countries that are introducing legislation to curb smoking include New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Tanzania and parts of the United States and Canada. Ireland was the first country to issue a full ban on smoking in all workplaces. The tiny kingdom of Bhutan has completely banned smoking and the sale of tobacco, in spite of great opposition.

If the Bill is passed, Malaysia will be the first country in the world to announce a decisive pathway towards legislation.

Hopefully, all parliamentarians will take time to read the Bill with genuine interest, so they can give valuable input with effective solutions to ensure “the next generation is not addicted”.

Constitutional implementation is only the beginning of a long road to curbing smoking on the ground. We have begun the journey. There is no turning back.

Vasanthi Ramachandran is an author, brand strategist and runs Helping Hands. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com