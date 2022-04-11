Not impossible to control your weight

THERE are far too many people who are overweight and obese, and are simply not doing anything to reduce their weight.

They seem to be living in stride thinking that they can reduce their weight whenever they feel like it.

But the bitter truth is that it is virtually impossible to reduce your weight if you do not reduce your food intake.

And reducing your food intake in a blessed country like Malaysia is all the more difficult and challenging.

There is always food available 24 hours a day at home and restaurants.

Food is cheap and affordable in Malaysia. No one has ever died of starvation, but many die from over eating and food-related deaths.

It is an uphill task to cut down on our food intake with so many varieties of food from the different communities in our society.

Taste is another reason why we cannot control our food intake. It takes a lot of discipline and mental strength to overcome the temptation of the tantalising aromas and flavours.

Apart from the intake of large amounts of food, the sedentary lifestyle adds on to the excess weight of a person.

Many people hardly exercise, even walking is kept to a minimum because of their extra weight and they keep on piling the fat.

I have a sister-in-law who is in her late 60’s, who is overweight and is unable to walk with ease.

She has difficulty getting up and sitting down. She grimaces in pain each time she has to get up or move.

And because of her weight, her legs give her excruciating pain whenever she stands.

Her quality of life is restricted to being at home in front of the TV. I have told her to go on a strict diet but it has fallen on deaf ears.

Looking at her and other overweight people, it is my view that they should be sent to a special diet clinic where their food can be controlled and supervised.

The special clinic should provide rooms for overweight or obese people to stay for a few weeks or a month where their food intake can be supervised.

Apart from controlling their food intake, they should be given light exercises and other recreational activities to reduce their weight.

Hopefully, such a health clinic to control the diet of overweight people is made available for people who want to control their weight and diet for a healthier lifestyle.

Many of the diseases and health concerns are the result of poor choices of food and a sedentary lifestyle. And many do not have the discipline to control their food intake.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban