Not mellowing out, even at 100

NOT many senior citizens are fortunate to have reached that mystic number and celebrate their 100th birthday.

Reaching this stage in life is the benchmark for only an elite club of senior citizens who, unsurprisingly, usually receive extra attention from their family, friends and well-wishers.

My friend, V Ranganathan, whom I have known from my days in Teluk Intan in the early 80s, will belong to this rare breed of people, blessed to celebrate his 100th birthday on April 12.

While many his age may wish to spend their time on leisurely activities, doing social work and spending quality time with family and friends, Ranganathan still works as a part-time planter. Definitely a remarkable and extraordinary feat by any measure.

Blessed with good health, the father of eight children, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, embraces and lives life with evergreen fulfilment and optimism, especially with regard to his loyalty and passion for his job.

Being a planter has always been a lifelong labour of love for Ranganathan.

“Waking up by seven in the morning, I am in my jeep driving 40km to Mon Repose Estate, located about an hour’s drive from Teluk Intan. There, I walk two to three kilometres supervising the harvesting, transporting of the palm oil fruits to the mill and other day-to-day activities, such as spraying and weeding. By noon, I make the hour-long drive back home to Teluk Intan. It is a daily routine from Monday to Friday,” said a beaming Ranganathan.

He came to Malaysia at the tender age of 10 and grew up with his younger siblings – 10 brothers and three sisters.

Upon completion of his Senior Cambridge exams in 1939, Ranganathan joined the Cicely Group Estate Hospital as a probationary dresser.

As a young man aged 22, when his father passed away he shouldered the responsibility of taking care of his family.

He graciously continued to do so even after he was married at 24 and started his own family.

In 1940, the Second World War loomed and the Japanese occupation in Malaya brought challenging and uncertain days for the country.

True to his nature, Ranganathan kept busy during the Japanese occupation by looking into the well-being of those around him.

His initiatives were noticed by the Japanese who requested that he accompany them on their visits to other estates.

For cooperating with the Japanese, he received a letter threatening harm to him and his family if he did not cease assisting the Japanese.

The Japanese offered to give him a revolver for his protection, but he politely declined.

After the war in 1954, Ranganathan began his career as a planter when was made cadet assistant and later promoted to senior planter.

He later managed Bagan Pasir Estate on the outskirts of Teluk Intan and was then transferred to several estates in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

Prior to his retirement in 1980, he was manager of the Sungai Siput Estate.

After his retirement, Ranganathan was offered a position as an assistant manager with United Plantations and shortly afterwards, he joined the Dutch-owned Mon Repose Estate, a 300-acre property, where he still holds the post of manager.

Management of estates has evolved over the years from the time he started working as a planter.

In the past, there was no shortage of labour and it was also easier managing the estate because workers were able to effectively receive instructions.

Consequently, few problems or issues arose.

“Today it is vastly different due to the shortage of labour, which poses major challenges to the industry unless automation in estates is intensified,” said Ranganathan.

The veteran planter highlights that values of a planter are extremely important and work ethics must be paramount.

Workers and staff must be fairly remunerated to ensure productivity on the estate is on target daily.

Ranganathan holds the distinction of being the oldest living member of the Incorporated Society of Planters (ISP).

The seasoned planter is of the view that the role of the ISP is critical, as it is a conduit for closer collaboration between the planter and the plantation industry.

“The contributions of the ISP are crucial in facilitating a planter’s upgrade of their agricultural knowledge,” noted the old hand, who believes a planter should “seize the opportunity” to be a member of this old and established association.

Carpe Diem or seize the day has always been Ranganathan’s motto.

He has always managed to combine his hectic schedule with charitable work.

Some of his initiatives have included work for his alma mater, the Anglo-Chinese School in Teluk Intan, and the Lower Perak Indian Association of committee members of temples and sports associations.

In recognition of his services to the profession and society, Ranganathan was bestowed the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian and Pingat Jubli Perak awards by the Sultan of Perak for all his contributions.

Like any father, Ranganathan is proud that his son, Gopala Krishna, followed in his footsteps in the plantation sector and lauds him for being a committed and passionate planter.

Both of them frequently exchange ideas on work-related matters.

It is clear from his daily routine that age has not mellowed Ranganathan out and he is not planning to call it a day anytime soon.

Currently, he lives with his daughter in Teluk Intan and fondly mentions that he is always accompanied everywhere by his wife of nearly eight decades, M. Pathma, who is now a nonagenarian.

Ranganathan is a grateful that he has been blessed with good health and the accomplishments of his children.

Come what may, he still gets tremendous satisfaction doing work in the plantation sector, especially in the sunset years of his life.

