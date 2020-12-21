Not out of the woods yet

THE mostly keenly anticipated event for 2021 is the arrival of the vaccine and how it will be administered across the globe.

For past weeks the discussion intensely in circulation was about how soon the vaccines can arrive to save lives.

Conversely, the narrative has shifted to why we should refrain from adopting the vaccine, “so soon and too fast”.

The arguments from both sides are numerous with scientifically backed theories to mere rumours from mongers.

What we do know is that all vaccines will have side effects but if they are outweighed by the benefits, there is much to be gained.

All of us want our lives to return to what it was before experts predict that it will not be any time in the near future.

There have been talks that despite the vaccines showing up in various brands and packaging, nothing will return to normalcy for another two years or so.

If you are one of those who is waiting to burn the face masks with a revenge like never before, hang in there, for a while longer.

The masks will stay on even when the vaccines are here, we are told.

Now that we have learnt to accept and comply with the requirement to covert ourselves for fear of being chastised or reprimanded by even people you don’t know, the mask has become an ornament we can’t do without.

With blessings from the government, I decided to venture out of Klang Valley to Penang, on a short sojourn.

The white sandy beaches, and the deep blue and green seas looked the same but somehow there were silent whispers, mournfully complaining about the days that turned into weeks and months without human connection.

The popular picnic sites were unforgivingly barren in a season like this, with just occasional laughter and heads popping from the water.

The food haunt, Gurney Drive was in a pitiable state with just a handful of stalls open with the operators frantically trying to attract attention from passersby.

The scene was the antithesis of what it should have been, compared with the same season last year.

A hawker whom I spoke to said many stall owners had resigned to the fact that the situation is beyond redemption and had since moved on to other things.

The lure of what Gurney Drive has died for good with the hawkers bidding themselves farewell.

