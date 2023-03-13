Obesity a serious issue in our country

ONE in every two people in Malaysia is obese or overweight.

These are issues that school children face.

Furthermore, some of our uniformed personnel in the police, fire and armed forces are obese or overweight.

This does not bode well for our country’s health and well-being.

This unhealthy trend has been blamed on poor eating habits and a carefree lifestyle, according to health experts.

Malaysians’ poor eating habits have contributed to an increase in the number of obese people.

Fried foods are one of the sources of fat and high cholesterol in our diet.

Several studies have found a link between eating fried foods and an increased risk of chronic diseases.

Eating fried and oily foods, as well as fast food, may have a satisfying taste and a crunchy bite but they are bad for your health.

Trans fats raise bad cholesterol levels while decreasing good cholesterol levels, increasing your risk of heart disease.

Eating fried foods on a regular basis has been linked to an increased risk of developing heart disease.

Fried foods are high in saturated and trans fats, which promote plaque buildup in arteries, increasing your risk of coronary artery disease, heart failure, heart attack and stroke.

A high intake of these foods may result in weight gain and obesity, as well as an increased risk of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart or cardiovascular disease, diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol and various types of cancer.

Malaysians should exercise self-control and learn to eat in moderation.

NCDs are generally diet-related, so we can beat them if we change our eating habits and lifestyle.

We must abandon our sedentary lifestyle of watching television and lying on the couch in favour of an active one.

A study found that watching television for hours on end can contribute to weight gain.

Get up and get moving, do not stay still for more than two hours.

Include daily walking in your routine. In the morning and evening, take a walk around your neighbourhood. Make it a daily ritual.

When you go on a local vacation, walk around the tourist attractions.

Malacca, Penang and Taiping are excellent holiday destinations with easy access to most tourist attractions.

To combat obesity and being overweight, we must be disciplined and in complete control of our bodies and senses.

Learn to resist the temptation to overeat and live an active lifestyle.

Look around at people who are at their ideal weight, how they appear and the confidence they exude.

For example, Indian movie stars such as Vijay, Dhanush, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham serve as excellent role models.

They enjoy the fruits of their labour because of their sheer hard work and discipline.

Nothing is easy. You must dedicate your heart and mind to overcoming obesity as it requires effort and sacrifice. No pain, no gain.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban