Offer clear definitions for smoking and vaping to protect minors

HEALTH Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa recently announced that the government is finalising the Control of Smoking Product for Public Health Bill ahead of its tabling at the Dewan Rakyat next month.

There have been calls to expedite the tabling of the Bill, also known as the Generational Endgame (GEG) Bill.

This urgency arises from the alarming rise of vaping among school children and youths.

It is imperative that we address this issue promptly and effectively, and establish a clear distinction between smoking and vaping, which is a crucial step in achieving this goal.

Vaping devices, also referred to as vapes, generally contain nicotine along with a cocktail of other chemicals that are known to be detrimental to health.

Users of these devices are unknowingly exposing their respiratory systems to a range of potentially harmful substances. This presents a serious health concern that warrants immediate attention.

In contrast, traditional cigarette smoking has, in the eyes of today’s youths, become synonymous with unhealthy and unsavoury habits.

The societal perception of lighting up a paper-wrapped and plant-and-chemical-filled cigarette has evolved to the point where it is considered a taboo practice.

Given this distinction, we must address vaping and smoking as distinct issues as they have varying implications for public health.

It is incumbent upon the Health Ministry and the media to provide unequivocal definitions of what constitutes smoking and vaping, especially in news reporting concerning their usage among minors.

This clarity is necessary to ensure that the public is well-informed about the risks associated with each activity and can make informed decisions.

Moreover, it is recommended that the government and Health Ministry consider the inclusion of nicotine-containing vape liquids within the provisions of the GEG Bill.

While tobacco products have long been a subject of regulation, the rise of vaping has created a new and urgent challenge.

To comprehensively address the issue of nicotine addiction among our youths, the GEG Bill should include all forms of nicotine delivery systems, including e-cigarettes and vape liquids.

Furthermore, the government must consider how it intends to enforce provisions against those found guilty of selling tobacco products or services for smoking to individuals born after Jan 1, 2007.

In addition, should this specific provision include vaping products as well, how will it apply to sellers operating through e-commerce platforms or social media channels?

These are pertinent questions that demand answers to ensure the effectiveness of the regulatory measures.

In conclusion, providing a clear distinction between smoking and vaping is paramount in our efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of our youths.

The government should collaborate with the Health Ministry and media in providing precise definitions, regulations and enforcement measures to address the unique challenges posed by smoking and vaping.

Only through a comprehensive and well-defined approach can we hope to mitigate the risks associated with these practices and protect the health of our future generations.

