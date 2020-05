TEACHING and learning online has become the new norm.

For many years, efforts have been made to modernise the educational sector. Many schools and universities have developed their online teaching and learning application systems.

Sadly, not all schools and universities fully used such systems as many had relied on the traditional or conventional mode of teaching and learning like face-to-face interaction in a classroom.

However with the spread of Covid-19, schools and universities have been forced to fully adopt online teaching and learning processes. The switch is not only to adopt modern methods of teaching and learning but more importantly to ensure the health and safety of everyone in schools and universities .

However, the use of online systems should not be restricted to teaching and learning, it must also cover the entire operation of the schools and universities.

Top management must also learn to use online applications. Seminars, conferences and workshops should also be carried out online.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow

Nilai