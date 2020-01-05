Open more channels for tip-offs

ON enforcing the no-smoking ban at eateries, I was shocked to read that 5,000 Health Ministry officers are going to the ground to enforce the rule.

Given the huge number of eateries nationwide, how many eateries can these officers visit? Can such efforts be sustained? Why are the public not involved?

Why are enforcement agencies not seeking community help? Why are they not leveraging on technology and social media?

The time has come for enforcement agencies to think out of the box to increase compliance.

The public can be the eyes and ears of agencies and serve as an effective cheap way to improve enforcement.

When enforcement officers (in uniform) go on their rounds, would smokers dare to light up? Harnessing 5,000 officers at one go is a waste of time and effort; the manpower could be used more productively.

Way forward

» Law enforcement agencies should engage more often with the rakyat.

» Use manpower more productively. Rakyat can provide information if there is an easy way of doing so.

» The agencies should have apps to report cases. Use social media.

» On the no-smoking ban, work with the eatery owners and the customers. Prominent signs should have clear instructions on how to make a report for quick action.

» When smokers realise they are under watch, they are likely to toe the line. After all enforcement is to increase compliance rather than “catching” culprits.

» Amend laws (if necessary) to weed out fake information.

Most enforcement agencies have information on their website on how to submit complaints. But the problem is the public does not know whether action has been taken or not. In many cases, the agency does not provide an acknowledgment.

We have to develop a new culture where people voluntarily come forward to provide information on wrongdoings. For this to happen, the agencies will have to show more initiative.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur