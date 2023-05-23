OPR hike will impact lower-income group

THE recent increase in the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) will lead to higher monthly repayments for housing loans, marking the second such increase since last year.

The impact on borrowers, particularly the B40 group and to a certain extent the M40 group, is significant as it will adversely affect their monthly disposable income.

Considering the necessity of housing and long-term commitment of loan obligations, with fixed monthly expenditure, borrowers will find themselves in a challenging situation, trying to manage their finances effectively.

The only viable solution seems to be reducing other monthly expenses to ensure they can fulfil their loan repayments, and avoid the repercussions from non-payment.

In addition to mortgage payments, there are also essential expenses, such as food, transportation, utility bills and schooling. These expenses are crucial and cannot be further reduced without compromising one’s standard of living.

According to a 2019 survey conducted by the Statistics Department, 40% or 2.91 million households had fallen into the lower-income B40 bracket, with monthly household incomes below RM4,850. The OPR hike will significantly increase their vulnerability, necessitating immediate support.

Banks must exhibit greater consideration in their approach to this matter. It is crucial to establish a proper mechanism that will ensure fair implementation for all borrowers, taking into account their diverse capabilities.

Considering this, it may be worthwhile to explore a system in which the Central Bank can set different OPR rate levels tailored to borrowers’ income levels.

Given the rise in OPR, borrowers will be forced to trim their monthly budget even further to supplement their housing loan repayments.

YYusup

Kuala Lumpur