Optimise online technology, avoid Covid-19

Due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country lately, every workplace in the country should utilise and optimise all the available online technologies to carry out their work-related activities as it would serve many benefits to employers, employees and to the entire organisation itself, especially now during the pandemic we are facing.

With the advancement of technology, there are many new and modern applications out there which can be used in the workplace in order for all workers to perform their basic working duties and responsibilities without the need for them to be physically present at the workplace.

The use of such new and modern technology should not be restricted to emergency situations only. We should use all available new and modern technology to carry out our jobs continually even after the current pandemic is over. The use of online technology has become a dominant topic recently with the spread of Covid-19 and the drastic measures taken by the government to curb the outbreak.

Covid-19 is a new virus which is highly contagious and can lead to serious health problems, especially among the elderly, those having chronic diseases and those having weak immunity. Until today there is no vaccine which can be used to cure people who have been infected with it.

Millions of people have been infected with the virus and more than a million people have died from the infection globally. Due to the dangers posed by such a virus governments all over the world, including Malaysia, have taken drastic measure to curb the outbreak.

Among the drastic measures taken include the enforcement of a movement control order (MCO), which demands the closure of many working sectors in the country. Due to the closure, many workers need to adjust their working schedules and activities as well as adopt new working norms and this includes the use of online technology.

However, the government changed the MCO to a recovery movement control order (RMCO) in early June which allowed the opening and operations of all working sectors in the country. With the re-opening of all these sectors, the government has also permitted workers in the country to carry out many work-related activities like face-to-face interviews, workshops, seminars and even meetings.

Questions need to be asked, with all the available online technologies do we still need to carry out face-to-face or physical interaction for interview processes, workshops, seminars and even meetings? Why can’t we utilise all the existing online technologies to carry out all these work-related activities?

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, do we still want to force workers to do all these work-related activities through face to face or physical interaction? Is it so difficult for all workers to learn how to use existing online technologies like a computer and a smartphone to do these work- related activities? Why can’t they learn to use all the available online technologies for their own benefit? Even school children can immediately learn to use such online technologies.

Using online technology would allow both employer and employee to save money, time and energy. By using online technology like computers or even smartphones, there is no need for both employer and employee to spend money coming to the workplace and enduring all the traffic just to attend workshops, seminars and even meetings, which are normally held for a short duration.

Employers and the organisation themselves can save a lot of money and costs by using online technology to conduct interview processes, workshops, seminars and even meetings. Time and energy can also be save if they fully utilised online technology. Focus can be given by employer and employee to do other jobs which are more important.

The world has changed a lot and people are now rapidly changing their lifestyles, including their work habits, by utilising all the available modern technologies to carry out their duties and responsibilities.

Employers and employees in the country should change as well by adopting new ways of thinking and performing their activities.

The use of online technology should be the prime focus for every workplace in the country if they want to stay relevant in today’s modern world.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is a senior lecturer of Faculty of Syariah and Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM). Comments: letters@thesundaily.com