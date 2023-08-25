Orangutans’ battle for survival

IN the lush rainforests of Southeast Asia, a remarkable creature swings through the treetops, capturing hearts with its intelligence, charisma and distinct red-orange fur – the orangutan.

However, behind their endearing appearance lies a tale of struggle that intertwines with the challenges of biodiversity loss, poaching and the looming threat of climate change.

The critical factors impacting orangutans underscore the urgent need for their conservation.

Orangutans, our distant primate cousins, are fascinating great apes that belong to the Pongo genus. They are known for their distinctive reddish-brown hair, human-like features and remarkable intelligence.

These amazing creatures are divided into three extant species: the Sumatran orangutan (Pongo abelii), the Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis) and the Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus).

The Bornean orangutans, indigenous to the forests of Borneo, command attention with their remarkable physicality and composed demeanour. Their substantial size and tranquil disposition evoke a sense of seasoned wisdom and reflect their natural harmony with the environment.

The Sumatran orangutans are characterised by their more diminutive stature and insatiable curiosity. Their inquisitive nature and exploratory tendencies exemplify their unique adaptability to their surroundings, underlining the constant interplay between the creatures of the forest and the ecosystem.

The Tapanuli orangutans, residing exclusively in a specific region of Sumatra, present an air of exclusivity with their distinctive behaviours and vocalisations. These species serve as evidence of the complex ecological niches found within rainforests, highlighting the delicate balance of their habitat’s intricacies.

Sadly, all these species are facing a critical threat of extinction and are listed as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Plummeting population

The main reason behind the decline of orangutan populations is habitat destruction and fragmentation due to illegal logging, agriculture and deforestation.

The most alarming drops in orangutan populations were observed in regions that had undergone deforestation and transformation into agricultural and palm oil zones.

Strikingly, the highest count of orangutan losses occurred in forests that had been selectively logged, which are the primary habitats for orangutans.

In these forested domains, human-related pressures, encompassing conflict-related killings, poaching and capturing young orangutans for pet trade, have likely played a pivotal role in driving the decline.

Orangutans are known as “gardeners of the forest” for their role in maintaining the health of ecosystems. Their diet, which consists of fruits, leaves and insects, contributes to seed dispersal and forest regeneration.

However, as their habitats shrink, the intricate web of biodiversity suffers as well. Deforestation strips away not only the home of orangutans but also that of countless other species, further threatening the delicate balance of these ecosystems.

As agricultural projects expand, they bring about immense deforestation, robbing orangutans of their natural habitats and pushing them closer to the brink.

These intelligent primates, who spend their lives among the trees, face habitat loss and isolation as their forest homes are torn apart.

Tragically, conflicts with humans arise as orangutans search for food in these new landscapes, often leading to their harm.

According to a report by the Leakey Foundation, Borneo has witnessed a loss of over 100,000 orangutans over a 16-year period due to extensive changes in land cover and habitat destruction. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for conservation efforts.

Additionally, a Washington Post article highlighted that the global orangutan population has declined by half within the same 16-year timeframe, further emphasising the severity of the situation.

The Orangutan Foundation provides insights into the detrimental effects of deforestation on orangutan habitats, and offers crucial information on understanding these creatures’ challenges.

The illegal pet trade poses yet another grave threat to orangutan survival. Baby orangutans are often captured after their mothers are killed, leading to physical and psychological trauma for the young, and a demographic crisis for the species.

These intelligent and emotionally complex beings are not meant for captivity but instead require the vast expanse of the rainforest to thrive.

As if these challenges are not daunting enough, the spectre of climate change looms large. Rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns alter the habitats orangutans rely upon.

Furthermore, deforestation and the burning of peatlands cause the release of vast amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, worsening global climate change.

The destructive cycle feeds upon itself, as a warming planet further endangers the very forests orangutans depend on.

Conservation efforts

Central to orangutan conservation is the protection of their natural habitat – the lush rainforests that furnish nourishment and sanctuary.

Dedicated organisations, such as the Jane Goodall Institute, Rainforest Trust, Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme, Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation and Orangutan Foundation International are striving to uphold the forests that sustain orangutans and the broader ecosystem by establishing protected domains, reforestation ventures and habitat corridors.

Anti-poaching campaigns are at work and stand resolute against the shadowy realm of illegal wildlife trade. Vigilant patrols, astute surveillance and collaboration with law enforcement help disrupt the networks that jeopardise the orangutans’ existence.

Rescue and rehabilitation centres provide a vital haven for orangutans already impacted. These sanctuaries extend medical care, sustenance and refuge to wounded or orphaned orangutans, with the aim of reintroducing them into their natural milieu.

Integral to this conservation odyssey is community involvement. Educating locals about the orangutans’ significance and ecological role nurtures a sense of custodianship.

Concurrently, sustainable livelihood initiatives offer alternative practices that imperil forests and their inhabitants.

Modern technology also plays a pivotal role – from drones surveilling orangutan populations to DNA analysis enriching genetic studies, innovation augments conservation efforts.

As wordsmiths, we wield the quill that can amplify these narratives and rouse readers to action. We contribute to the collective quest to ensure orangutans persist in their arboreal realm by heightening awareness, endorsing organisations and making mindful choices.

The plight of orangutans paints a poignant picture of the challenges faced by the natural world. Their survival is entwined with the health of our planet, highlighting the critical need for immediate action.

As individuals, we can support conservation efforts by making informed consumer choices, supporting organisations working in the field and raising awareness.

Only through a collective effort can we ensure that the mesmerising calls of the orangutans continue to echo through the rainforests for generations to come.

Just as the orangutans swing through the forests, may their survival sway in the hearts of all who read these lines.

“Chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans have been living for hundreds of thousands of years in their forest, living fantastic lives, never overpopulating, never destroying the forest,” famous primatologist, Dr Jane Goodall, once said.

“I would say that they have been in a way more successful than us as far as being in harmony with the environment.”

The writer is the founder and CEO of BioDB.com, a group tasked with collecting conservation data, raising awareness for biodiversity loss and fundraising. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com