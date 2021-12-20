Our national crisis management is a flop

MANY would have thought that our management of the Covid-19 health crisis would have taught us invaluable lessons in crisis preparedness.

But these three days of incessant downpour only goes to show how we fare in the face of yet another crisis.

The rains came. The floods started. Subsequently, we heard from the Malaysian Meteorological Department which areas are under the red, orange or yellow alerts.

Our response guardians swung into action to move stranded citizens to safer relief centres.

But let us ask some honest, critical questions.

Did the incessant rain come suddenly out of nowhere and caught everyone, including the authorities, by surprise?

Did the dedicated ministries and departments not read global and satellite images and connect with worldwide and regional realms of science and weather bodies to establish potential eventualities and the accompanying damage that could head our way?

Why do we always respond to every crisis situation in a knee-jerk fashion?

Have we not learned that responding to a crisis situation is not only about how well you rush to a scene of danger, but also how prepared you are in averting any collateral damage or even minimising it?

Ever wonder what farmers in Cameron Highlands for example, would be faced with as the incessant rain keeps pouring over these past three days?

Were they alerted well before the cyclone-driven rains arrived so that they could roll out emergency attendance for their crops?

Let us not forget our fishermen. Did they receive adequate and advance warnings and were there adequate measures put on standby to make sure the catch gets to the market on a routine basis?

How about all the poultry breeders? Were they also not affected by the rain? Or would we leave it to the marketplace to make up for the breakdown in poultry breeding and supply with a sudden hike in price of chicken and then just blame it all on the weather?

Do we ever realise the national loss in terms of spoilt produce, farm products and disrupted productivity let alone citizens who are affected directly by the floods and the ensuing food chain supply disruption – all because we are flip-flop when it comes to crisis preparedness?

We certainly cannot go on like this, patting ourselves on the back for responding to a crisis.

We need to learn to give importance to crisis preparedness that must include our ability to avert or at least minimise the fallout of a crisis.

We need good warning systems in place that can enable people to swing into a state of preparedness and ensure that life disruption is kept to its minimum.

What we are witnessing throughout these three days of incessant downpour is netizens who are connecting with each other and sharing video clips and photos of people caught unaware in the midst of raging roads of water and crushing hills.

Why are government notices only coming after local communities have all known about the problems at hand?

We cannot go on and call for investigations, reviews and studies after the rains have left us.

J. D. Lovrenciear

Petaling Jaya