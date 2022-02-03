Overflowing garbage dump eyesore for visitors

ON the first day of Chinese New Year, I took a drive from Seremban to Bagan Lalang beach, which is situated in Sepang. The drive was wonderful as there was not much traffic on the road.

When I arrived at the beach about 10.30 in the morning, the car park was full and the place was crowded with people. I saw that many had pitched camps and were most likely camping overnight.

It was low tide but that did not deter children from walking far out to reach the sea. There was a festive mood in the air and it was lovely to see people having a good time with their families and friends. Some had their barbeques going, while others were lazing on mats sprawled on the sand.

The Bagan Lalang beach is popular because there are many food courts and stalls selling food and drinks. The public washroom is also easily accessible and well maintained. The beach is an ideal spot for picnics and overnight camping. There are also many hotels located in the area.

However, it was a sorry sight to see a garbage dump overflowing with bags of rubbish, with some exposed. The authorities should clear the garbage regularly, considering that it is a place frequently visited by people. The exposed plastic bags left a foul stench emanating in the air. The exposed garbage can attract flies, cats, dogs and rodents.

The authorities should clear the dump at least twice a day, especially during weekends and long holiday period, when there is an influx of people.

Meanwhile, on the other end of an open car park was a pond filled with stagnant water and debris. There were no railings around the area. The pond can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The authorities should look into this as well.

The Bagan Lalang beach is a favourite picnic spot for many. We need to keep it clean and pristine for beach goers and holiday campers, and to attract more visitors to the area.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban