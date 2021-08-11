P-hailing conundrum to regulate bad road antics

ROAD traffic violations and bad etiquette are normally associated with errant small-machined motorcyclists – youngsters’ reckless riding triggers the wrath and expletives of traffic-abiding motorists and residents of real estate, where these riders traverse.

As the last-mile services industry expands, the target of these antagonism has shifted towards food delivery platforms, allegedly for “allowing” and “enabling” bad riding behaviour. Naturally, this caught the government’s attention that compelled the Transport Ministry to conceptualise a p-hailing policy paper for the Cabinet, highlighting another possible government (mis)step to overregulate this industry.

The trigger-point for the regulation was developed from studies conducted by the Malaysia Institute of Road Safety Research since 2020. The conclusion: A high percentage of traffic violations are caused by p-hailing riders, hence, the proposed regulations.

Referencing how behavioural and traffic etiquette influences riding attitudes, the key question is: Is it fair to entirely blame platforms when the root issue is riders’ personal behaviour? Nonetheless, platforms have always assumed a moral responsibility to remind riders on good values and compliance of road safety.

Platforms also co-opt riders based on the correct – and legal – assumption that they have been, first, officially instructed and tested, and then, licensed by the Road Transport Department, thus are “qualified” to ply the streets. Therefore, any “misbehaviour” reflects more on systemic failure of the Road Transport Department, rather than the failings of the platforms to educate its riders. While promotion of road safety and traffic etiquette is a collective responsibility, platforms, similar to corporations hiring dispatch riders, have limited control over how riders behave on the road.

The proposed regulation is interesting in that it has digressed from its original intent of addressing high traffic violations. The centrist local think tank, The Centre, in its Jan 13 report, pondered the possibility of a riding regulation as a case of “over regulation”.

Examples: Platforms should conduct and verify inspections that vehicles are roadworthy and free from modifications, and also prohibit anyone below 21 to be a rider. These examples appear so unrealistic that it will force platforms to add a layer of bureaucracy and costs that could deprive thousands of people of income-generating opportunities, and deny the flexibility that is hallmark of the gig economy.

The critical question: Will this proposed regulation change the riding attitude and behaviour that reduces traffic violations, accidents and deaths? Now comes the paradox: The proposed regulation, on face value, does not appear to solve the problems that triggered the intent for such regulation. Thus, the next question: What is the raison d’etre of the proposed regulation?

Industry sources indicate that the government intends to:

0 Determine fares set by platforms, without a clear understanding of the business model;

0 “Charge” a licensing fee on platforms and riders; and,

0 “Curate” new training courses for riders, highlighting again what seems to be the case of the government “assuming” how the industry works.

Still, the proposed regulation is praiseworthy for its intent on riders’ safety and welfare. However, this should not be at the expense of impeding industry growth that adopts a “short-term populist outlook”, just because the socio-economic demographics of rider majority are bumiputra.

If the intent is to address traffic violations and provide a safe environment for riders, then the government and the industry should collaboratively promulgate a solution to address it. Inculcating positive road riding behaviour and etiquette must start early – in schools, driving/riding schools, and a concerted effort with the traffic enforcement authorities and industry, to ensure safe streets for all.

Khairil Ahmad is a consultant with Hann Partnership and an associate with the Malaysia International Chambers of Commerce and Industry Digital Economy Group.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com