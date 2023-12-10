P-hailing industry deserves respect

THE gig economy in Malaysia has witnessed an unprecedented surge over the last few years. Catapulted by the Covid-19 lockdown, it has revolutionised the country’s employment landscape, especially in how freelancing work is viewed.

This transformation is most evident, with the number of p-hailing jobs available now, and it has also become integral to serving Malaysians.

According to the Economic Planning Unit, the gig economy contributed approximately 7% to the nation’s gross domestic product in 2021, highlighting its substantial impact.

Moreover, this sector has provided income opportunities to around two million Malaysians, cementing its role as a significant source of employment. This was especially critical during the pandemic when it became a lifeline for many suffering from the economic impact of Covid-19.

According to a survey by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, seven out of 10 workers are p-hailing delivery riders, showing how important these riders are to the economy.

The survey also revealed that almost half of all gig workers cited financial sustainability as the main reason for joining the gig economy. The reasons are clear – gig work provides the quickest and most flexible source of income, whether it is supplementary or primary.

Delivery riders have seamlessly integrated into Malaysian life, facilitating the delivery of food, groceries, packages and more. Millions of orders crisscross cities and towns to be delivered each day.

P-hailing riders do not only provide convenience to consumers but also significantly boost the growth of quick commerce and online services. They are the backbone of the gig economy, and they bolster the broader economy by driving trade and consumption.

The gig economy in Malaysia has been evolving over the years, and the role of riders has been crucial and complex.

While riders view this job as a convenient source of income, drawn by its flexibility and quick access to fair income, many have criticised the nature of the work as an impediment to socioeconomic mobility.

However, if we look from the lens of the younger generation, they find gig work a viable springboard to other industries or even entrepreneurship opportunities.

We have to accept that there are many pathways to success for young Malaysians. However, the key is recognising the potential for growth and upskilling within this sector.

We must thoroughly explore this issue and motivate our riders to seize the upskilling opportunities available to remain relevant in a constantly evolving job market, especially for those who see gig economy jobs as mid- to long-term career prospects.

Hopes for gig workers in Budget 2024

While many gig platforms have already taken proactive measures to offer upskilling opportunities for delivery riders, there is room for further improvement with government support.

With the upcoming Budget, to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow, we hope that these issues concerning gig workers will be prioritised to ensure that they are given opportunities to upskill and reskill.

Furthermore, they should be granted enhanced access to motorcycle loans to help ease their financial burdens.

Telco companies and 5G service providers should also consider reducing pricing for riders and merchants, ensuring better connectivity for all.

Pillars of reliability

In this industry, riders constantly face challenges, and they respond well with solutions that improve the way things work. These riders are quick thinkers and always prioritise customers.

For example, many riders collaborate by pooling their tips to buy marker pens and cling film to ensure that the orders are accurately labelled and that meals and beverages are delivered intact. This teamwork is key to successful deliveries.

Merchants count on delivery riders as a vital extension of their service, and their ability to work well together is a skill they have honed over time.

While many gig platforms rely on advanced data technology to understand customer behaviour with remarkable precision, it is the delivery riders who play a pivotal role in ensuring that each order becomes a delightful experience for customers.

Exceptional customer service is a cornerstone of their work. They handle inquiries, resolve issues and often go the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction.

The gig economy, including p-hailing, is known for its ever-changing landscape, whether it is adapting to new routes, technologies or customer preferences, these riders are always on the go.

They embrace change and incorporate it into their daily routine. The ability to pivot in response to evolving circumstances is a skill the riders continually refine.

P-hailing workers form the backbone of contemporary food and goods delivery services, proving themselves indispensable during crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic. They play a vital role in ensuring access to essential items and improving the quality of life for many.

Additionally, the gig economy provides crucial income opportunities for various individuals seeking flexible work arrangements, promoting financial stability and independence.

A career in p-hailing involves a diverse array of skills and qualities that have a profound impact on our daily lives. These professionals are not merely delivery riders; they are problem solvers, team players, champions of customer service and adaptable members of our society.

The time has come to celebrate and recognise their contributions to our society and economy, and offer them the chance to flourish.

The writer is the head of logistics at foodpanda Malaysia.