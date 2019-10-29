Parents’ duty to monitor children

MAGISTRATE Siti Hajar Ali on Monday acquitted Sam Ke Ting, 24, without calling for her defence, after finding the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against her. The magistrate had not only delivered an honourable judgment, but also an efficacious message to all parents that they have a responsibility to ensure that their children’s daily activities are monitored properly.

I was an accident victim more than four decades ago and can sympathise with the eight children who died in the 3am accident in Johor two years ago. The area where the accident occurred is a hot spot where mat lajak like to perform their riding stunts fearlessly in groups in the wee hours. Despite many complaints made by the public, no proper action had been taken by the concerned parents to restrain their children from committing those delinquencies.

Many parents have overlooked the importance of harnessing their children’s curiosity, intelligence and moulding their character in the right manner during their formative years. Failing to do so may deprive the children an opportune time to develop their learning abilities optimally and turn them into well-behaved adults subsequently. Many of the stunt riders belong to this group of neglected children who are left to their own devices, while their parents are busy with their work.

It is important that parents should be good role models. There are parents who blatantly break the law by carrying two children, one in front and the other one tucked between the adults on a motorcycle. More common are mothers at the front passenger seats cuddling their small children, while their husbands would be driving and chatting jovially in the cars.

There are also many parents who allow their children to ride motorcycles freely on the roads without valid licences. Students are among many of those fearless road offenders. While still in their school uniforms, they can be seen riding speedily and perform stunts on a busy road without wearing helmets.

When parents allow these to happen, children may tend to feel that they are allowed to commit a so-called minor wrongdoing. Isn’t this a licence given by the parents to break the law or even commit a serious crime in times to come?

No wonder there are so many mat lajak and some as young as nine years old are daring enough to join their elder peers in becoming stunt riders. Once they have attained the age of 16, they would likely be upgraded to the rank of mat rempit.

I believe if these so-called minor offences are taken seriously by the police a decade ago, it wouldn’t have become a rampant menace now. Unless the authority is stern in reprimanding those parents who have violated the law, there would come a day when the police would be affected by low morale due to the overburdening of an increasing crime index.

While taking stern and prompt action against offenders is the right way to go, do not overlook the importance of educating ignorant parents through the media. To tackle the stunt riding menace effectively, the authority must nip the problem in the bud instead of just treating the symptoms.

Patrick Teh

Ipoh