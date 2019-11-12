Parents must accept responsibility

THE growing problem of teenagers and youths having no respect for the law is alarming.

A few years ago there was a news report of teenagers living on the streets in Kuala Lumpur. Youths as young as 15 were found living in dilapidated buildings.

These young people who should be at home and attending school were running around in the concrete jungle surviving on petty crime.

Where were the people who were supposed to be their guardians and custodians who were entrusted to provide them shelter, food and clothing - their parents?

Most of these troubled children came from broken homes.

The family plays an important role in the physical, mental, spiritual and social development of children.

Most children with wayward behaviour come from broken homes.

It cannot be denied that not every broken family produces dysfunctional children but almost every dysfunctional child is the product of a broken family.

The onus is on parents and families to uphold their responsibilities.

The welfare of the children should be highlighted and looked into in divorce and separation cases.

Parents should stay in control of their children and guide them. They should maintain order at home and set clear guidelines.

When parents are unable to control their children, it becomes the social responsibility of teachers and society to control the delinquent teenager.

If teenagers break the law, then the police will have to play their role as custodians of the law.

Children are a gift from God. As parents we are accountable to God for their well being and safe keeping.

Children look up to parents for guidance and mentoring and if parents are unable to be responsible then they should not have children.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban