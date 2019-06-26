Sewage tanker raises stink

CAN a residential house in a quiet PJ neighbourhood be used to park a sewage tanker? And for the occupant to occasionally wash the holding tank and flush the effluent down the drain or the sewage inspection chamber?

This was the topic of discussion among a group of some 20 people gathered outside a bungalow in the Taman Rasa Sayang, Petaling Jaya, on June 24. Among the crowd were some residents and representatives from the state assembly representative’s office, MBPJ, police, IWK, APAD, JPJ, all trying to find a solution.

There was no consensus as to which law could be applied to curtail the unlawful and unpleasant activity of the resident. The residents along the road have suffered from this problem for more than a year, and continue to suffer the health hazard and the foul smell. There has also been a big increase in the number of flies.

The problem was first highlighted by a newspaper on May 25 last year.

Disgruntled Neighbour

Petaling Jaya