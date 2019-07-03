PAS confused over asset declaration

I READ with disbelief that PAS is opposed to the declaration of assets by elected representatives. It is mind-boggling for its deputy president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man to misinterpret a hadith about displaying of one’s wealth. According to him the hadith states that if God gives wealth, do not display it as there will be many who will scrutinise it.

A more appropriate and reasoned interpretation of the hadith would be about flaunting one’s God given wealth with the intention of riak, showing off one’s wealth to create envy. The intention to elevate one’s self to a position of arrogance and superiority.

On the other hand, declaring one’s assets as a people’s representative is the responsibility of a public servant to avoid accusation of using his public office for illegal gains. This is part of the accountability of elected representatives.

This is important to avoid past mistakes when the top echelon of the previous governments as well as politically connected civil servants abused their entrusted positions to amass untold wealth, which is now being revealed in the ongoing and pending court cases.

This asset declaration as contended by PAS is not an invasion of privacy either but an act of integrity and morality in line with the teachings of Islam. Perhaps PAS, consumed by their political agenda, has become confused with the teachings of Islam, which they perverted for their political expediency.

Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin

Centre for Policy Research and International Studies

Universiti Sains Malaysia