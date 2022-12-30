AS the year draws to a close, we look back and review our shortfalls and unfulfilled hopes.

The people have gone through some rough patches, and some relief for them is overdue.

Many are trying to cope with the rising cost of living, climate change’s devastating effects, and some degree of uncertainty on the political and economic front.

But in facing these challenges, the silver lining is our common ability to face adversities with our indomitable spirit.

We had overcome other serious issues in the past. We pin our hopes of a new dawn on the promises the newly-minted Unity Government has made.

The people are watching how the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers are faring in addressing their bread-and-butter issues and other deep-rooted grievances unattended to over the years.

They want to be assured that the new leaders are fully committed to fulfilling their aspirations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hit the road running. He has already instituted plans and some measures that prioritise the rakyat.

There are promising signs in the form of the fight against wastage, improvement of the economy, relief efforts over natural disasters, pledges to fight corruption, and plugging loopholes and leakages in government spending.

But more needs to be done.

Given the chance, the new administration will be expected to do much to alleviate the people’s burdens and restore a measure of confidence in the political system.

The civil service also has a very important role to play, they must be people-oriented, to ensure efficient service delivery and issues like integrity, public trust, and no abuse of power are always upheld.

The people are willing to give the Government a chance, and the administration has so far been pressing the right buttons.

Therein lies our optimism and our hope for the future.

Happy New Year.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Chairman

Alliance For A Safe Community