People come first

“TRUST shattered” (Page one, March 3) is spot on. It may be legitimate that Parliament permits a majority of MPs, at any time, to form a new government subject to the Federal Constitution and head of state’s (king) consent.

But, ethically and trust-wise, most right-thinking Malaysians will be dismayed and disagree with this abrupt removal of a legitimately elected administration.

Our democratic convention says when voters are not happy with their incumbent government or MPs, they vote to remove them at the next election.

This is the ethical or right way of how our democratic system works. Politicians should be taught that “ethics is knowing the difference between the right to do and what is right”.

The political, economic and social turmoil that comes from an abrupt change of administration says that we need a strong anti-party-hopping laws.

This may help maintain a high level of ethical integrity among parliamentarians. Party hopping allows parliamentarians to be able to do as they please; without being accountable to their constituents or Parliament.

We pray and hope this abrupt disruptive removing of a legitimately elected administration mid-stream does not become common practice. It is clearly not conducive to the need for stable government with sound stable policies; the keys to our prosperity and unity.

Besides, any snap election, even as a last resort, is time consuming with huge public funds and resources involved.

When a new coalition or party is created mid-stream to displace an incumbent administration it sees an undesirable lowering of the moral and ethical standards expected of parliamentarians.

Trust-wise, politicians have failed ordinary Malaysians in putting their interests first. Parliamentarians must ethically and strictly adhere to their solemn oath to bear true faith and allegiance to Malaysia and recognise that they have a duty to Parliament and nation as a whole.

Only then will the saying “politicians come and go, but nation belongs to the rakyat” be meaningful.

Sadly, there have been many times when it appears that MPs act as if they owe their allegiance to their political parties first, instead of the people. MPs should remember that democracy is very much about a “government of the people, by the people, for the people”.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang