People turn to the king

IT was a week of turmoil and upheaval. A coterie of politicians tried to dismantle and unseat a duly-elected government and set up a government.

It is unbelievable that they had put in so much time and effort to preserve their position and power as compared to the time and effort put in to serve the nation and the rakyat. Self-preservation prevailed at all times to the detriment of democratic principles.

It was alleged that two key politicians had agreed to drop criminal charges faced by one party’s leaders and functionaries in exchange for its support.

It is shocking a handful of politicians can subvert the choice of government that was elected.

The people who had voted for change are caught in a bind. The long road that brought us to a new dawn should not be nullified and made meaningless by the unbridled ambition of politicians.

Politics should not be a game of numbers to be played out to take control of an elected government.

It is important that the electorate be provided an opportunity to ensure no other politician in future will dare to mount an attempt to seize power.

We beseech His Majesty to dissolve Parliament to hold elections. Only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can save the nation and preserve our democratic tradition.

P. Ramakrishnan

Former President of Aliran