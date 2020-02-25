People’s rights vs power of politicians

THE rights of the rakyat versus the power of politicians is the crossroads ahead.

As His Majesty sets about to meet all 222 parliamentarians, Malaysians know too well that His Majesty is cognisant of the rights of the rakyat as is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

Indeed the political scenario is best described as a nightmare that sees the rights of the rakyat colliding with the power of politicians.

As politicians try to impress how many supporters they have or how powerful their political parties are, the citizens remain cautious and concerned not only about their rights as patriotic citizens but for the future generations to come, too.

When the rights of citizens are protected, the nation charts a progressive journey.

As our citizens pray for the best outcome for Malaysia, hope continues to be the gem held close to the rakyat’s bosom. It is that very same hope that gave birth to the Pakatan Harapan-led government.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agung will recognise this duality that has brought our beloved nation to a near standstill.

While some quarters worry about lost economic opportunities, we need to be mindful that restoring the rights of the rakyat supersedes all other considerations including consecrating the power of politicians.

Truly, we can only hope that the nation comes out of this quagmire more blessed.

J. D. Lovrenciear