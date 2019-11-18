PH needs to review its political engagement

FROM the outset Barisan Nasional had an edge over Pakatan Harapan in the Tanjung Piai by-election in its choice of Dr Wee Jeck Seng, a former two-term Tanjung Piai MP with a proven track record. Pakatan’s Karmaini Sardini is relatively unknown.

Most analysts predicted a slim but respectable majority for the BN candidate considering the muafakat between PAS and Umno. But a five-figure gap is beyond most peoples’ rational expectation.

Is it an indictment on PH having lost touch with the grassroots? It indicates increasing support for BN, but hopefully not the old tainted BN but one the eschews racial and religious bigotry with leaders of integrity.

One wonders whether issues like the challenge to vernacular schools, UEM, distribution of comic books in schools, Malay dignity conference as well as Malays dubiously fearing the loss of their rights might have attracted negative sentiments against PH.

There is also the rift between the Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin Ali factions that might have proved costly to PKR. There might have been sublime factors that contributed to the results. An important factor is that BN got its act together early while PH was still bickering.

What is more important is the choice of candidates between Wee, a former MP with a familiar face in Tanjung Piai and Karmanine, who was defeated in Pontian in GE14 and has had no opportunity to prove his mettle.

Though there may be some racial and disgruntled sentiments involved, one would like to think that the electorate has matured and voted for a better candidate.

PH needs to revamp its approach and mindset. In politics it is not enough to be straight and transparent, it also requires political savvy in managing and shaping perception by being in tune with sentiments on the ground.

Although PH has implemented a slew of reforms within just one and half years, they have not trickled to the ground. And these reforms, mainly institutional ones, have not directly bettered peoples’ lives.

Although one and a half years is too short a time to affect effective change, PH must nevertheless, try.

PH is put on notice to review its political engagement and effect the appropriate changes.

Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin is with the Centre for Policy Research and International Studies, Universiti Sains Malaysia.