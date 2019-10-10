Plan for cycle lanes

“PUSH for motorcycle lanes in 12MP” (Off the Cuff, Oct 4) refers.

I agree with everything that Azman Ujang wrote regarding the horrendous death toll of motorcycle riders in Malaysia.

But I would like to go further and request a more coherent integrated transport plan. Given that e-scooter and bicycle usage will rise once road pricing in Kuala Lumpur kicks in we should be planning ahead for those road users too. Add a few safe bicycle lanes to new schools that are being built and we reduce the volume of the “school run” traffic and hence congestion costs.

Mixing cars, cyclists, pedestrians and e-scooters on the same tarmac is already a hot topic in Singapore. Are we just going to wait for more new deaths – or should we plan ahead?

Michael M Dent PhD

Principal Teaching Fellow

Sunway University Business School