Plan policies for justice and harmony

PRIME Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is right.

We must plan our policies based on National Principles that lead to justice and harmony.

So in the controversial issue raised by DAP leader P. Ramasamy on the predominance of one ethnic race in the civil service, the time has surely come, under this new Unity Government, to review and reform where possible, the civil service.

But how and when are we going to solve this problem of the civil service that is not reflective of our multiracial society?

It’s no use sweeping serious national issues under the carpet. It’s worse to suppress dissenting views

Hence, I appeal to the prime minister and the unity government to find and implement solutions to the critical problems of increasing racial division and domination in our civil service which is the backbone of our administration and nation.

Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam

Kuala Lumpur