Playing with matches is dangerous

TRUTH is always the first casualty of war and no less so than the current conflict in Ukraine. Russia insists it’s a localised police action to uproot a new Nazi uprising.

Ukraine, which has become a US protectorate, insists it is fighting to halt Russian aggression against a freedom-seeking nation.

No mention that Ukrainians used to be called Russians.

For an interesting contrast, go back to the first Chechen War from 1994 to 1996 and the second one from 1999 to 2009.

The 1.4 million Chechens, a fierce Muslim people of the Caucasus Mountains who had been battling Russian imperial expansion for 300 years, rose and waged two David versus Goliath wars to regain their freedom from Russia.

In the first war, Chechen fighters routed Russian forces.

Moscow agreed to independence for the Chechen Islamic Republic.

But then hardliners, led by then security chief Vladimir Putin, resumed the war after a staged fake bombing of Moscow apartments by the renamed KGB, the SVR that killed 200 to 300 people.

At that time, the US actively supported the Boris Yeltsin regime in Moscow, particularly with massive financial aid.

Yeltsin had long-established links to the CIA and Britain’s intelligence agency, MI6.

The US refused to help the Chechen resistance or recognise its fight for independence.

I know this because I closely followed this tragic story and tried to raise some support for a free Chechnya.

As fighting raged in Chechnya, the US called on the then Chechen leader, General Dzhokhar Dudayev, to negotiate with Yeltsin.

Dudayev was given a special mobile phone supposedly connected to one held by Yeltsin for the “peace talks”.

As soon as Dudayev and Yeltsin were connected, a covert US aircraft launched a missile that homed in on Dudayev’s phone receiver. The Chechen leader was blown to bits.

With further help from US intelligence, the Chechen resistance was relentlessly ground down and eliminated.

Chechens were arrested and tortured en masse in so-called Russian “filtration camps”.

A Chechen warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov, was named “gauleiter” of Chechnya.

Chechen leaders were hunted down and assassinated by the KGB or Kadyrov’s agents.

Chechnya was thrown to the wolves by the US.

What a contrast this is to the current situation in Ukraine which has been flooded by US$15 to US$20 billion of modern US weapons in recent months and aided by a massive propaganda campaign directed by the US and Britain.

Unlike in 1991, the US sees the war in Ukraine as a rare chance to tear a big chunk of Russia away or even go on to crush the Russian Federation into fragments.

Many Ukrainians would be happy to see this outcome.

The memory of how Joseph Stalin’s USSR starved or shot some six million Ukrainians in the 1920s and 1930s lingers among the older generation.

But younger Ukrainians must question what will happen if their war with Russia continues.

Will Ukraine invade Russia and try to regain Crimea? Will the US or some European powers support an attack on Crimea?

Poland and Britain are already deeply involved in the war. Who will be next?

The right-wing of the US Democratic Party, now in power, is far more warlike and anti-Russian than most Americans realise. It’s the real “war party”.

If this half-baked war continues, the risks of a nuclear or chemical confrontation grow daily.

So does an accidental clash in the Black Sea between Russia and the US.

Off on the sidelines, were the Greeks, Turks, Armenians, Azeris, and Egyptians. Iranians and Israelis may be spoiling for a fight.

Eric S. Margolis is a syndicated columnist. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com